MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
- Indicatori
- Quang Huy Quach
- Versione: 1.1
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds.
Features
-
Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1.
-
Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance.
-
Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart.
-
Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols.
-
Built-in alerts & notifications (popup, email, mobile push).
-
Optimized performance with maximum bars limit ( InputMaxBars ).
Usage
-
Track market direction using VWAP and volume trends.
-
Spot breakouts and retests when all timeframes align in the same direction.
-
Use the dashboard for a quick top-down view before making trade decisions.
-
Combine with Price Action or other tools to increase accuracy.
Great Indicator so far. Im still learning how to use it properly, but I see great potential.