Instant Close All Charts

🖥️ Instant Close All Charts – MT5 Utility Script

One-Click Solution to Instantly Close Every Chart Window in MetaTrader 5

Managing too many open chart windows in MetaTrader 5 can slow down your platform, clutter your workspace, and reduce productivity. Instant Close All Charts is a lightweight, ultra-fast MT5 utility script designed to close all open chart windows with a single click — clean, safe, and efficient.

Live Signals & Products

Whether you're a trader working with dozens of charts or an algorithm developer constantly switching templates and symbols, this script saves valuable time and keeps your MT5 terminal clean and optimized.

📦 Download & Use in 3 Steps

  1. Download and Install in MT5 Scripts

  2. Refresh the Scripts Navigator

  3. Drag Instant Close All Charts onto any open chart → DONE ✔️

🚀 Key Features

Close All Open Charts Instantly

No more closing charts one by one. This script automatically loops through all open charts and closes them in milliseconds.

Fast & Lightweight

Built with clean MQL5 architecture — runs instantly without freezing your terminal.

Safe Execution

Charts are closed using MT5’s native functions ( ChartClose() ), ensuring:

  • No impact on active trades

  • No modification to running EAs

  • No corruption of templates or profiles

Real-Time Log Feedback

The script prints the total number of closed charts so the user knows exactly what happened.

Zero Configuration Needed

Just drag, drop, and execute. No inputs. No confusion. Perfect for all skill levels.

🧩 How It Works (Simple Logic)

The script uses MT5’s built-in chart-management functions:

  • ChartFirst() → identifies the first open chart

  • ChartNext() → loops through all charts

  • ChartClose(chart_id) → closes each chart safely

  • Prints how many charts were successfully closed

Clean, efficient, and optimized for speed.

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders who maintain multiple chart setups

  • Algorithmic traders testing multiple EAs

  • Scalpers using several timeframes

  • Anyone wanting a one-click cleanup tool

  • Developers working on chart-heavy strategies

🛠️ Why You Need This Utility

👉 When your MT5 is cluttered with charts
👉 When you need a fresh workspace instantly
👉 When switching between profiles
👉 When optimizing Expert Advisors
👉 When resetting your terminal before testing new indicators or EAs

This tool saves time, clicks, and frustration.

🏆 Benefits

⭐ Improve MT5 Performance

Fewer charts = faster terminal load, reduced memory usage.

⭐ Increase Productivity

Cleaner workspace = better decision-making.

⭐ Prevent Manual Errors

Avoid accidentally closing active charts one by one.

⭐ Works on All MT5 Accounts

✔️ Demo
✔️ Live
✔️ VPS
✔️ All brokers supported

Tags

  • MT5 utility script

  • Close all charts MT5

  • MetaTrader 5 chart manager

  • MT5 chart cleanup tool

  • MT5 scripts for traders

  • MT5 productivity tools

  • One-click chart closure

  • MT5 workspace management

  • Forex trading tools

  • Close chart windows automatically MT5


Produtos recomendados
LT Ajuste Diario
Thiago Duarte
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
Esse é uma ferramenta em forma de script. Ela exibe no gráfico o ajuste do dia atual e/ou do dia anterior em forma de linha horizontal. O nome do ativo e sua expiração devem estar configurados de forma correta para o ativo vigente. A aparência das linhas são personalizáveis. É necessário autorizar a url da B3 nas configurações do MT5. Para isso vá em Ferramentas > Opções > Expert Advisors > e insira o endereço  www2.bmf.com.br na lista de URLs autorizadas.
FREE
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilitários
Boleta simples com Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) e Breakeven (BE-P). O Lot é o número de contratos a serem negociados. Gain é o número, em pontos, que será posicionado o stop gain. Caso não queira colocar stop gain, é só colocar 0 (zero) no lugar e quando abrir a ordem ela não terá esse stop. Loss é o número, em pontos, que será posicionado o stop loss. Caso não queira colocar stop loss, é só colocar 0 (zero) no lugar e quando abrir a ordem ela não terá esse stop. TS é o
FREE
MultiTradeNews
Leeank Andres Fernandez Molano
Utilitários
This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually. Key Features: Customizable Pairs : Choose from
FREE
LT Pointer Sync
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (6)
Utilitários
Pointer Sync é um sincronizador do ponteiro entre os gráficos abertos. Ele faz com que a cruz do MT5 (ativada pelo botão central do mouse) seja replicada em todos os gráficos. Além disso é possível criar linhas horizontais (letra H) e verticais (linha V), muito útil para fazer marcações. O visual das linhas de marcação é personalizável. Obs. A sincronização é por meio da escala X e Y em pixels , e não em preço e/ou data. É um utilitário simples e gratuito. Faça bom uso! Este é um indicador grat
FREE
Hidden OBV MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilitários
This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
FREE
Regua MT5
Edgar Lima Uggioni
5 (3)
Utilitários
Ferramenta conveniente para medir o número de pontos entre os preços diretamente no gráfico. Exibe em a medição entre os pontos em porcentagem, pontos ( financeiro ) e tempo (Barras). Compatível com todos os modos de exibição gráfica. Quando fixada no gráfico é exibida em todas as periodicidades. Aperte Ctrl, clique no primeiro ponto, mova o mouse e já irá exibir a medição, Clique novamente e fixe a medição. Ferramenta muito rápida e que não ocupa muito espaço. Desenvolvido para o mercado Brasil
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicadores
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
Reverse
Konstantin Chernov
1 (1)
Utilitários
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/638 and allows reversing only positions. Input parameters are not required. Parameters such as changing the type of exi
FREE
FX Lot Size Calculator MT5
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
Utilitários
As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal. LIMITED TIME OFFER: 30$ FOR 10 ACTIVATION. Inputs: Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your ris
FREE
Indicator debugger EA
Manuel-armando Puzio
Utilitários
For MT5 Backtest. With this EA, you can read indicators via backtesting. Buffers and objects are read. You can then use them to program strategies and use them for your EA.  It's very easy to use. You simply enter the full indicator name in the menu and you're ready to go. You can then see all the information you need in the backtest log (journal). The default path is the indicator's root directory. If you want to specify a different directory from there, you can do so in the menu.
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
Utilitários
Números redondos (ou níveis chave) é uma estratégia incrível. Estes números são fortes níveis de suporte e resistência. Então o que este indicador faz é desenhar linhas horizontais no gráfico para ajudar você a encontrar estes níveis. Configurações: Key levels -  distância entre as linhas. Color -   cor das linhas. Style -   estilo das linhas. Width -  espessura das linhas. Display at background -  desenha as linhas à frente ou atrás do gráfico. Selectable -   habilita ou desabilita a seleção da
FREE
Scripts Close Position
Hong Thai Pham
Utilitários
Script Name: Close All Positions Language: MQL5 Type: Utility Script Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account Purpose The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position on
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
MTF Charts PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
Utilitários
Ferramenta que permite visualizar mais de um tempo gráfico na mesma janela (até 3 tempos gráficos). Dessa forma, a ferramenta facilita a análise em múltiplos tempos gráficos. Este é mais um produto desenvolvido por Renato Fiche Junior e disponível a todos os usuários do MetaTrader 5! Parâmetros de Entrada - Timeframes 1, 2 and 3: Timeframes dos sub-gráficos - Show Dates: Mostra no eixo X as datas nos sub-gráficos (Sim/Não) - Show Prices: Mostra no eixo Y os preços nos sub-gráficos (Sim/Não)
FREE
Fibo Trading Assistant MT5
Wei Bang Wu
Utilitários
[Regarding Investment Issues]  Question 1:  When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated.  If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a t
FREE
Price Alert Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilitários
Price Alert Eval MT5 Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under   Tool > Options > Notifications , you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Tradi
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (8)
Utilitários
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the   Signals   service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point -
FREE
Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilitários
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
Send Screen To Telegram
Ali Gokay Duman
5 (2)
Utilitários
You can send MetaTrader screenshot easily to your identified telegram channel via press the send button that on the chart. TelegramBotToken: Telegram API credentials. You can create API credentials on my.telegram.org web page ChatId: Your telegram chatId. Secreenshots will be sending this channel - Please do not press the button repeatedly. This may cause your bot or ip address to be blocked. - You have to add telegram api address ( https://api.telegram.org ) in Option > Expert Advisors > Allow
FREE
DashBoard Mesa Proprietaria
Cleriton De Oliveira Lopes
Utilitários
Dashboard – Painel Operacional para MetaTrader 5 A Dashboard é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam visão centralizada , controle eficiente das ordens e acesso rápido às informações mais importantes do mercado , tudo diretamente no gráfico do MetaTrader 5. Funcionalidades: Visualização clara das posições abertas Gerenciamento rápido de ordens (abertura/fechamento) Exibição de lucro/prejuízo por operação Indicadores de tendência integrados (médias, candles, etc.) Painel personali
FREE
Trade Simplifier
Tonny Obare
Utilitários
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Url HTML and XML to CSV Mt5 Demo
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Utilitários
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition MT5
Gad Benisty
4.67 (6)
Utilitários
NEW :  integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integration
FREE
Candle Timer R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (3)
Utilitários
Timer remaining to finish the candle. A simple informative indicator of how much time is left until the current candle ends. In a simple, easy and objective way. In the input parameters, enter the desired color of the clock, the font size and the displacement to the right of the candle. I hope I helped with this useful and free tool. Make good use and good business. The other EA, Trade Panel R3, has also been a great help to many users.
FREE
LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
Esta é a nossa ferramenta mais simples! Com ela você oculta as linhas de preço Bid e Ask do gráfico e tem somente um pequeno retângulo informando qual é o preço atual. Essa ferramenta é útil para aqueles que querem o gráfico mais limpo possível. Também é possível exibir apenas o preço Ask, ao invés do Bid (mais comum). Para ajudá-lo ainda mais na limpeza do gráfico confira nossa outra ferramenta:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/41835 Qualquer dúvida ou sugestão, por favor, nos contate. F
FREE
LT Clock MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (10)
Utilitários
Simples indicador que desenha as horas de mercado no gráfico (corretora, local e GMT). Funções: Horizontal distance - distancia horizontal da borda. Vertical distance - distancia vertical da borda. Color - cor do texto. Font - fonte do texto. Size - tamanho do texto. Corner - em que canto será vinculado. Show seconds - mostrar os segundos. Draw as background - desenhar como fundo (velas na frente). Label local - texto anterior ao horário local. Label broker - texto anterior ao horário da correto
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilitários
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Format Charts
Vital H B Engenharia Ltda
5 (1)
Utilitários
If you use several charts open at the same time, you know how boring it is to apply formats to each chart individually. This script can change all open charts using a single command. Parameters: 1 - Choose symbol to put on charts: apply the selected symbol to all charts. If "current", it does not change the symbol; 2 - Choose timeframe or leave empty: apply the selected timeframe to all charts. If "CURRENT", it does not change the timeframe; 3 - Apply template to the charts: If true, apply the t
FREE
Phone Trade Manager
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilitários
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
X Pro Scalper
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
X Pro Scalper — Ultra-Fast ATR/EMA Smart Scalper for Forex, Gold, BTC & Indices Live Signals & Products Version: 1.0 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) Style: Trend-aware scalping with ATR-anchored entries, session control, and strict daily guards Best for:   XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD, US30/DE40, liquid FX majors on M1 Timeframe Why traders pick X Pro Scalper No-Hedge, One-Side-Only logic to avoid buy/sell conflicts and reduce noise ATR-anchored distances for entries/SL/TP that adapt to volatility
FREE
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Wave Master MT5 EA — Multi-Strategy Gold/BTC/Forex Scalper MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, US30/NAS100 & major FX pairs. 10 wave-based strategies + M1 scalping engine, strict risk control, no grid/martingale. Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Live Signals & Other Products What is Wave Master? Wave Master is a multi-asset, multi-strategy MT5 EA designed to capture impulsive and corrective waves across Gold, Bitcoin, Indices, and Forex . Choose from 10 built-in wave st
Drawdown Terminator
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Utilitários
Drawdown Terminator – Account-wide Equity Guardian for MT5 Protect your capital. Lock your profits. Sleep without watching every tick. ️ 1. What is Drawdown Terminator? Drawdown Terminator is an MT5 utility (non-trading Expert Advisor) designed to protect your entire account equity – not just a single EA or symbol. It continuously monitors your total account equity / capital , and when your Equity Profit Target or Equity Loss Limit is reached, it can automatically: Close all open position
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Indicadores
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
FREE
Voodoo Black Magic
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Voodoo Black Magic HFT EA – MT5 Forex & Gold/ US30/DE40 Scalping Expert Advisor Voodoo Black Magic is a high-frequency MT5 Expert Advisor (forex robot) designed for scalping Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and US30/DE40 using fast pending orders and strict risk control. This HFT scalping EA for MetaTrader 5 focuses on: Breakout entries via buy stop / sell stop orders EMA-based trend bias to avoid trading against the main move Broker-safe execution (spread, stops, freeze level, margin checks) Low-load trail
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
STAR 160 in One
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
STAR 160 in One (MT5 EA) — 160-Strategy Multi-Market Scalper/Trader All-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor for Forex, Indices & Commodities — 160 built-in strategies, anti-martingale risk, and full automation. No grid. No martingale. No indicator dependency (pure price-action core). STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Live Signals & Other Products What is STAR 160 in One? STAR 160 in One is a Swiss-army MT5 EA that packs 160 unique strategies —from breakouts and momentum pushes to regressions,
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário