Scripts Close Position
- Utilità
- Hong Thai Pham
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 29 ottobre 2025
Script Name: Close All Positions
Language: MQL5
Type: Utility Script
Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account
🎯 Purpose
The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position one by one, this script automates the process, saving time and reducing potential errors.
⚙️ How It Works
Once executed, the script scans all open positions on the current account and sends close requests sequentially. It handles both Buy and Sell orders and ensures that each position is properly closed. The script does not require any input parameters, making it extremely user-friendly and fast to deploy.
To function correctly, the account must be connected to the trading server, and there should be no restrictions such as margin limitations or pending orders that could interfere with the closing process.
✅ Key Features
- Simple and intuitive interface
- No configuration required
- Compatible with all account types and trading instruments
- Fast execution, ideal for emergency exits or capital protection
🔒 Safety Notice
Before running the script, ensure that you truly intend to close all open positions. The script does not prompt for confirmation and will immediately begin closing trades upon activation. It is a powerful tool best used in urgent scenarios or when a full exit from the market is necessary.