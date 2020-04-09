Instant Close All Charts

🖥️ Instant Close All Charts – MT5 Utility Script

One-Click Solution to Instantly Close Every Chart Window in MetaTrader 5

Managing too many open chart windows in MetaTrader 5 can slow down your platform, clutter your workspace, and reduce productivity. Instant Close All Charts is a lightweight, ultra-fast MT5 utility script designed to close all open chart windows with a single click — clean, safe, and efficient.

Whether you're a trader working with dozens of charts or an algorithm developer constantly switching templates and symbols, this script saves valuable time and keeps your MT5 terminal clean and optimized.

📦 Download & Use in 3 Steps

  1. Download and Install in MT5 Scripts

  2. Refresh the Scripts Navigator

  3. Drag Instant Close All Charts onto any open chart → DONE ✔️

🚀 Key Features

Close All Open Charts Instantly

No more closing charts one by one. This script automatically loops through all open charts and closes them in milliseconds.

Fast & Lightweight

Built with clean MQL5 architecture — runs instantly without freezing your terminal.

Safe Execution

Charts are closed using MT5’s native functions ( ChartClose() ), ensuring:

  • No impact on active trades

  • No modification to running EAs

  • No corruption of templates or profiles

Real-Time Log Feedback

The script prints the total number of closed charts so the user knows exactly what happened.

Zero Configuration Needed

Just drag, drop, and execute. No inputs. No confusion. Perfect for all skill levels.

🧩 How It Works (Simple Logic)

The script uses MT5’s built-in chart-management functions:

  • ChartFirst() → identifies the first open chart

  • ChartNext() → loops through all charts

  • ChartClose(chart_id) → closes each chart safely

  • Prints how many charts were successfully closed

Clean, efficient, and optimized for speed.

🎯 Ideal For

  • Traders who maintain multiple chart setups

  • Algorithmic traders testing multiple EAs

  • Scalpers using several timeframes

  • Anyone wanting a one-click cleanup tool

  • Developers working on chart-heavy strategies

🛠️ Why You Need This Utility

👉 When your MT5 is cluttered with charts
👉 When you need a fresh workspace instantly
👉 When switching between profiles
👉 When optimizing Expert Advisors
👉 When resetting your terminal before testing new indicators or EAs

This tool saves time, clicks, and frustration.

🏆 Benefits

⭐ Improve MT5 Performance

Fewer charts = faster terminal load, reduced memory usage.

⭐ Increase Productivity

Cleaner workspace = better decision-making.

⭐ Prevent Manual Errors

Avoid accidentally closing active charts one by one.

⭐ Works on All MT5 Accounts

✔️ Demo
✔️ Live
✔️ VPS
✔️ All brokers supported

