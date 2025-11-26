ThemisEA MT5

HestiaEA MT5 Jakub Zach Experts

Overview HestiaEA is a starter portfolio that uses the core trading logic from my AthenaEA system. Installation is simple: You only need to attach the EA to ONE chart (any symbol, any timeframe) on your platform. The system is fully self-contained and automatically handles trading for all pairs and timeframes internally. Contents: It contains two strategies (one on USDJPY and one on GBPJPY) taken directly from the AthenaEA framework. AthenaEA System: The full AthenaEA portfolio contains 13 stra