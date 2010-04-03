Liquidity Sweep MultiTimeframe Indicator

The Liquidity Sweep Multi-Timeframe Indicator is a professional trading tool that detects and highlights liquidity sweep events across multiple timeframes (M1, M3, M5, M15).

Liquidity sweeps occur when price grabs stop-loss clusters above highs or below lows before reversing in the opposite direction. These are key smart money concepts (SMC) setups, often signaling strong market moves.

With this indicator, traders can easily spot:

  • Sweep zones (Buy or Sell liquidity grabs) marked directly on the chart.

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation of sweeps (M1–M15) for more reliable signals.

  • Buy Sweeps (green) – when liquidity is taken below recent lows.

  • Sell Sweeps (red) – when liquidity is taken above recent highs.

  • Real-time signal dashboard showing active Buy vs Sell sweeps.

Key Features

✅ Detects stop-hunt / liquidity sweep events automatically
✅ Multi-timeframe filtering (M1, M3, M5, M15)
✅ Clear visual zones with timestamped signals
✅ Real-time Buy vs Sell signal counter panel
✅ Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto
✅ Perfect for scalping, day trading, and SMC strategies

How to Use

  • Look for Sell Sweeps above recent highs (red levels) → potential short setups.

  • Look for Buy Sweeps below recent lows (green levels) → potential long setups.

  • Combine sweep signals with structure analysis, FVGs, or order blocks for higher accuracy.

⚡ With this indicator, you can track where smart money takes liquidity and be ready to enter just after the sweep – the exact moment when big moves often begin.


