ATR Progress Advisor





Overview





The indicator shows how far the current price has deviated from the daily open as a percentage of the daily ATR and provides clear textual recommendations for entries and profit-taking. A simple volatility filter to help make intraday and swing-trading decisions.





Key ranges and interpretation





<50% — "Good window for continuation entries"





Risk relative to ATR is low; trend-following entries with a normal position size are preferred.





50–70% — "Cautious entry, only with confirmation"





Moderate momentum; confirmation is required (levels, candles, volume/impulse).





70–80% — "Be cautious, only with a partial lot and a tight stop"





High momentum — limit exposure and move part of the position to breakeven.





>=80% — "Not recommended to enter. Time to take profit"





Price has moved a large range relative to ATR — a signal to take profit and avoid new long positions.





Practical recommendations for profit-taking / selling





>=80%: primary goal — partially or fully take profits on long positions; do not open new longs.





70–80%: reduce risk size, move part of the position to breakeven, use tight stop-losses.





50–70%: entries are allowed only with additional confirmation (trade levels, candlestick patterns, volume, strength/impulse indicators).





For short positions: interpret a high percentage as a sign that the impulse may be exhausted; enter shorts only on confirmed reversal (bearish candle, break of a key level, divergence).





Technical parameters and installation





Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQ4).





ATR: calculated on D1 (daily).





Settings: text color, horizontal/vertical label offset.





Installation: place the .mq4 file in the Indicators folder, compile, and add to the chart.





Short disclaimer





The indicator is a volatility filter and decision-support tool, not an autonomous trading signal generator. Always use it together with risk management and additional confirmation methods.