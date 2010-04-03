Magic Vwap Key Levels

Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection

Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets.

CORE FEATURES:

Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis

  • Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations
  • Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance
  • Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Month)
  • Smart decimal formatting (auto-detects Gold, Indices, Forex)

Advanced Signal System

  • Rejection arrows at key VWAP levels and standard deviation bands
  • Breakout signals with volume confirmation
  • ATR-based filtering to eliminate false signals
  • Customizable trend analysis with consecutive bar confirmation

Professional Band System

  • Three levels of standard deviation bands
  • Percentage-based or standard deviation calculation modes
  • Independent band visibility controls
  • Color-coded zones for instant market analysis

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

  • Live VWAP analysis table with session/weekly/monthly data
  • Distance calculations in pips
  • Band zone identification
  • Volume trend analysis
  • Professional styling with customizable colors and positioning

Smart Alert System

  • Email, popup, and sound alerts for all signal types
  • Separate alerts for rejection and breakout signals
  • Real-time signal confirmation

ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION:

  • 5 price source options (HLC3, Close, Open, High, Low)
  • Adjustable signal parameters (wick size, body ratio, lookback periods)
  • Volume confirmation toggle
  • Hide on daily timeframes option
  • Fully customizable colors and styles

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES:

  • Optimized for all market sessions
  • Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities)
  • No repainting - signals are final when bar closes
  • Efficient memory usage and fast calculation
  • Compatible with Expert Advisors and automated trading

PERFECT FOR:

  • Day traders seeking precise VWAP entries
  • Swing traders using multi-timeframe analysis
  • Scalpers needing quick rejection signals
  • Professional traders requiring institutional-level tools

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT:

  • Combines 45 indicator buffers for comprehensive analysis
  • Previous day VWAP extensions (unique feature)
  • Intelligent symbol detection for optimal decimal display
  • Professional analysis table with real-time updates
  • Advanced signal filtering to reduce false positives

Installation & Usage: Simply drag and drop onto any chart. The indicator auto-configures for optimal performance while remaining fully customizable for advanced users.

Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, etc.), Commodities

Key Benefits:

  • Enhanced trading accuracy with multi-timeframe analysis
  • Professional-grade signal detection system
  • Real-time market analysis dashboard
  • Comprehensive customization options
  • Zero repainting guarantee

Technical Specifications:

  • 45 indicator buffers for maximum data processing
  • ATR-based signal validation
  • Multi-timeframe calculation engine
  • Smart memory management
  • Cross-platform compatibility

Note: This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version 2.1 Updates:

  • Enhanced signal accuracy
  • Improved analysis table formatting
  • Optimized performance for all symbol types
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

Take your VWAP trading to the next level with Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro - where precision meets profitability.


Prodotti consigliati
Murray Math Levels several oktavs for MT5
Vladyslav Goshkov
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates and displays Murrey Math Lines on the chart. This MT5 version is similar to the МТ4 version: It allows you to plot up to 4 octaves, inclusive, using data from different time frames, which enables you to assess the correlation between trends and investment horizons of different lengths. In contrast to the МТ4 version, this one automatically selects an algorithm to search for the base for range calculation. You can get the values of the levels by using the iCustom() funct
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Alert Up Down MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicatori
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
BluePrint Adaptive Trader
Stepan Sinic
Indicatori
BluePrint Adaptive Trader - Professional Trading System Advanced Channel Trading System based on our proprietary TrenderFlex PRO algorithm Learn more about TrenderFlex PRO KEY FEATURES • TrenderFlex PRO Channel Technology - Advanced channel calculation based on our proven algorithm • Adaptive Risk Management - Automatic TP/SL calculation based on channel width • Win Rate Statistics - Real-time tracking of TP1, TP2, TP3 success rates • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Monitor 7 timeframes simultaneou
Santa Trend
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
FREE
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Experts
Modelli armonici EA se preferisci vederlo su un grafico in tempo reale invece di leggere la descrizione,   puoi scaricare immediatamente una demo gratuita qui. Modelli inclusi: Modello ABCD Modello Gartley Modello pipistrello Modello cifrato 3Modello di guida Motivo cigno nero Motivo cigno bianco Motivo Quasimodo o Motivo Over Under Modello alternativo del pipistrello Motivo a farfalla Modello di granchio profondo Modello di granchio Modello di squalo Modello FiveO Modello testa e spalle Model
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicatori
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
JP Super Rainbow MMA MT5
Sekar Govinthan
Indicatori
The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame. The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, a
Project Maximum Heat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Project Maximum Heat is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, b
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicatori
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicatori
Questo indicatore ti consente di mostrare le etichette dei livelli di Fibonacci con caratteri di grandi dimensioni . Supporta fino a 25 livelli di Fibonacci - Non appena disegni Fibonacci mostra i livelli che hai aggiunto come parametro di input con caratteri di grandi dimensioni con il colore e il carattere che scegli. Opzioni personalizzabili: 1. Carattere testo Fibo 2. Dimensioni del testo Fibo 3. Colore del testo Fibo 3. Aggiungi una descrizione a ciascun livello 4. Altre opzioni com
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Three Dragons Genestra
Renato Genestra Martins
Indicatori
The THREE DRAGONS is a technical indicator that portrays three mystical Chinese dragons flying through the price chart: 1. The Green Dragon (SeaGreen): - The most agile and fastest of the three - Reacts quickly to market direction changes - Usually leads the movements 2. The Red Dragon (Tomato): - Moves with balance between speed and caution - Confirms movements initiated by the Green Dragon - Its interactions with the Green Dragon may indicate opportunities 3. The Black Dragon (Black): - Th
FREE
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicatori
Wa Candle Timer MT5 è un indicatore potente e facile da usare che mostra il tempo rimanente prima che si formi la prossima candela sul grafico MT5. Aiuta i trader a monitorare la chiusura delle candele per eseguire operazioni con maggiore precisione. Caratteristiche principali : Visualizza il conto alla rovescia per la candela attuale. Cambia colore quando il tempo residuo scende sotto una percentuale definita dall’utente. Avviso personalizzabile al raggiungimento della percentuale imp
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Touch VWAP MT5
Danrlei Hornke
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
FREE
Predator Genesis
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicatori
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Dinasty Trader Bot
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Dinasty Trader Bot é o robô de negociação de trades no iBovespa que utiliza uma estratégia única e dominante, baseado em média móvel e também em definição de suportes e resistências por meio de Canal Keltner, que pode ser configurado em máximo/mínimo ou por indicador ATR. Os trades podem ser configurados para serem conforme tendência ou em reversões/repiques de movimentos, resultando em flexibilidade na definição de estratégia de conta. O sistema ainda considera um sistema de trail de média móve
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
Indicatori
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
Atr Projection
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicatori
L'indicateur ATR Projeção se distingue comme un outil robuste dans l'analyse technique, conçu pour fournir des informations précises sur les limites potentielles des mouvements de prix sur les marchés financiers. Son approche flexible permet aux utilisateurs de personnaliser de manière intuitive les métriques d'analyse, en s'adaptant aux besoins spécifiques de chaque actif négocié. Fonctionnement personnalisable : Par défaut, l'ATR Projeção fonctionne en considérant 30 % de la moyenne des 100
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor è stato progettato per testare ed eseguire le tue strategie create all'interno dell'indicatore Rule Plotter . Come utilizzarlo: Scarica gratuitamente l'indicatore Rule Plotter - strumento per la creazione di sistemi di trading senza conoscenze di programmazione . Successivamente, sviluppa le tue strategie all'interno dell'indicatore Rule Plotter. Infine, esegui le tue strategie create utilizzando questo Expert Advisor. Parametri: Strategy Il tuo sistema di trading creato al
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicatori
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Hunter è un indicatore di tendenza per lavorare nei mercati Forex, criptovaluta e CFD. Una caratteristica speciale dell'indicatore è che segue con sicurezza la tendenza, senza cambiare il segnale quando il prezzo supera leggermente la linea di tendenza. L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato; un segnale per entrare nel mercato appare dopo la chiusura della barra. Quando ci si sposta lungo un trend, l'indicatore mostra ulteriori punti di ingresso nella direzione del trend. Sulla base di quest
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicatori
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore per analisi grafica. Segna i principali modelli di candele giapponesi sul grafico. Al momento, il trader ha a disposizione la seguente serie di modelli:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Hara
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Altri dall’autore
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (1)
Indicatori
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [Download PDF]( https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1jrLaC_drgino8fOXZ37qTHl6KGUValEk/view ) Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta volume flow to reveal when smart money accumulates (absorption) or distributes (exhaustion) before major price reversals. Core
Anchored VWAP Pro
TitanScalper
Indicatori
What is VWAP? The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark that reflects the average price of a security, weighted by volume, over a specific time period. It helps traders identify fair value and is used widely in intraday trading to assess price action relative to institutional trading levels. Key Features of Anchored VWAP PRO Anchored Calculation : Unlike traditional VWAP that resets daily, your indicator allows users to anchor VWAP to specific time frames or key points (e.g
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Eazy Trade Manager
TitanScalper
Utilità
Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls Description: This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution. Key Features: Visual Trade Management : Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing : Instantly calculate
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 3.3 Advanced Volume Delta Trading System for Professional Traders Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology The Orderflow Scalper EA transforms how traders approach the gold market by leveraging institutional-grade volume analysis techniques. This sophisticated system reads market sentiment through advanced delta calculations and volume profile analysis, providing traders with the same tools used by professional trading floors and hedge funds. Core Trading Methodology Cum
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
Indicatori
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione