Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
- Indicatori
- Pablo Daniel Palomino
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 10 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT
Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions.
AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS):
- 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level)
- 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level)
- 38.2% (Strong retracement level)
- 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium)
- 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level)
- 78.6% (Deep retracement level)
- 100.0% (Previous session High - resistance level)
INTELLIGENT EXTENSIONS (AUTO-ACTIVATED):
- Positive Extensions: 200%, 300%, 400% (when price breaks above 100%)
- Negative Extensions: -100%, -200%, -300% (when price breaks below 0%)
- Extensions only appear when relevant - keeps chart clean
INTUITIVE INTERFACE WITH BUTTONS:
- On-screen buttons for instant timeframe switching
- Selection automatically saved per symbol
- Design specially optimized for 4H timeframe
ADVANCED VISUAL INDICATORS:
- Vertical lines marking the start of each new session
- Previous closing line with dynamic colors (green=bullish, red=bearish)
- Dynamic colors based on time price spends above/below each level
- Fully customizable price and percentage labels
TOTAL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL
FIBONACCI LEVELS:
- Enable/disable each level individually
- Customize exact values for each Fibonacci percentage
- Unique colors for each level (including all extensions)
- Adjustable line width per level (50% highlighted by default)
VERTICAL LINES AND SESSIONS:
- Toggle session start markers on/off
- Customizable color and width
- Show up to 10 historical sessions simultaneously
CLOSING LINE:
- Enable/disable previous session closing line
- Dynamic colors based on direction (bullish/bearish)
- Customizable price labels
- Adjustable line width
TECHNICAL FEATURES
CALCULATION PRECISION:
- Calculation based on historical session highs/lows
- No repainting on closed sessions
- Real-time updates only on current session
- Compatible with all chart timeframes
PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS:
- Optimized performance across all timeframes
- Efficient graphic objects management
- Stable operation across multiple symbols
PERSISTENT MEMORY:
- Configuration automatically saved per symbol
- Selected timeframe maintained when switching instruments
- Custom parameters preserved between sessions
- Bars processing limit (up to 5000 bars)
- Intelligent memory management
FIBONACCI LEVELS REFERENCE
LEVEL DESCRIPTIONS:
- 0% and 100%: Session boundary levels
- 23.6% and 78.6%: Outer retracement levels
- 38.2% and 61.8%: Common retracement levels
- 50%: Mid-level reference point
EXTENSION LEVELS:
- Positive extensions (200%, 300%, 400%) appear when price exceeds 100%
- Negative extensions (-100%, -200%, -300%) appear when price falls below 0%
TIMEFRAME OPTIONS:
- 4H: Four-hour session analysis
- DAILY: Daily session analysis
- WEEKLY: Weekly session analysis
- MONTHLY: Monthly session analysis
INSTALLATION AND USAGE
INITIAL SETUP:
1. Load indicator on any chart
2. Select desired timeframe with on-screen buttons
3. Customize colors and levels according to strategy
4. Levels generate automatically from historical data
SUGGESTED SETTINGS:
- Enable dynamic colors for visualization
- Keep 50% highlighted in yellow as reference
- Enable vertical lines for session clarity
- Use 10 - 20 historical sessions to avoid chart saturation
FULL COMPATIBILITY:
- All Forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
- All brokers and MetaTrader 5 platforms
- Works on any chart timeframe
- Free Updates