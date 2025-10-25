MetaQuant MT5

🧠 MetaQuant – A Cutting-Edge Quantitative Intelligence

💡 Overview

MetaQuant is an advanced, AI-inspired Expert Advisor engineered for intelligence quantitative trading.

It intelligently using adaptive RVI (Relative Vigor Index) logic — capturing short-term reversals.

MetaQuant is designed to manage positions dynamically using risk-aware algorithms, margin validation, and smart trailing systems.

Whether you trade gold, indices, or forex pairs, MetaQuant adapts its risk and volatility logic to match the market’s behavior.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Smart Position Management

Automatically tracks total exposure, profit, and volume across buy/sell sides.

✅ Dynamic Trailing & Signal-Based Exit

Automatically choose between trailing stop mode or signal-triggered take profit to lock in gains efficiently.

✅ Adaptive Risk Control

Integrated with limits trade activity based on account equity and free margin.

✅ Built-in Safety Layers

Margin sufficiency checks

Volume validation

✅ Auto-Detection of Symbol Type

Adjusts trailing stop and step size based on instrument volatility (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, etc.)

📈 Recommended Settings

Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

Timeframes: M1

Minimum Deposit: $1000 (for 0.01 lots)

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

🧩 Technical Integration

Compatible with:

All major brokers supporting MT5 hedge accounts

VPS environments

Automated back testing and forward testing

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. MetaQuant is a professional-grade system — results depend on broker conditions, leverage, and user configuration.

Always forward-test and use proper money management.



