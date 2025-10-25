MetaQuant MT5
- Experts
- Bin Jumahat Johan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🧠 MetaQuant – A Cutting-Edge Quantitative Intelligence
💡 Overview
MetaQuant is an advanced, AI-inspired Expert Advisor engineered for intelligence quantitative trading.
It intelligently using adaptive RVI (Relative Vigor Index) logic — capturing short-term reversals.
MetaQuant is designed to manage positions dynamically using risk-aware algorithms, margin validation, and smart trailing systems.
Whether you trade gold, indices, or forex pairs, MetaQuant adapts its risk and volatility logic to match the market’s behavior.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Smart Position Management
Automatically tracks total exposure, profit, and volume across buy/sell sides.
✅ Dynamic Trailing & Signal-Based Exit
Automatically choose between trailing stop mode or signal-triggered take profit to lock in gains efficiently.
✅ Adaptive Risk Control
Integrated with limits trade activity based on account equity and free margin.
✅ Built-in Safety Layers
-
Margin sufficiency checks
-
Volume validation
✅ Auto-Detection of Symbol Type
Adjusts trailing stop and step size based on instrument volatility (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, etc.)
📈 Recommended Settings
-
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
-
Timeframes: M1
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000 (for 0.01 lots)
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
🧩 Technical Integration
Compatible with:
-
All major brokers supporting MT5 hedge accounts
-
VPS environments
-
Automated back testing and forward testing
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. MetaQuant is a professional-grade system — results depend on broker conditions, leverage, and user configuration.
Always forward-test and use proper money management.