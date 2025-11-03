Arrow Strategy Builder Pro is an MT5 Expert Advisor that automatically collects signals at ZigZag pivot points and compares them with previously saved readings of up to four user indicators. When the specified match percentage is reached, it opens a trade in the chosen direction. It supports manual “training” and automatic updates of the signal base. Suitable for scalping and for calmer trading.

Capabilities

— Automate your indicator strategy without constant re‑optimization;

— Scale the same strategy across multiple instruments;

— Trade both scalping (M1–M30) and quieter regimes (H1–D1).

Key features

— Auto‑optimization of signals — the EA updates the sample set and doesn’t get stuck on old patterns.

— Manual signals — place points on the chart and “teach” the EA to your style.

— Capital protection & management: close on total profit/equity, SL/TP in points, pause between trades, block opposite signals.

— Grid and Martingale — options for aggressive modes; can be disabled to trade on “pure” signals.

— Multilingual panel: EN / DE / JA / ZH / PT / BR / RU / FR / TH / ES / IT / MS / ID / BG.

— Works in Netting and Hedge — deploy on different instruments with different Magic numbers.

Recommendations

Minimum deposit: $300 for 0.01 lot.

Account type: for grids, Netting is preferable — a single position with volume increases tends to be more stable than Hedge under the same settings. If “Buy + Sell” is enabled, on a signal reversal opposite orders may be closed in loss to complete the whole series — this is normal and protects the deposit, but you should account for it when choosing step and volume. Prolonged negative series are possible.

Timeframe: M1–M30 — use a higher match percentage (75%+). H1–D1 — you may lower the threshold (from 30%) so you don’t miss entries.

Optimization: use real ticks. It’s better to run the initial optimization on a long period (5–10 years for any timeframe) so the EA adapts to volatility, pair behavior, and peak news spikes. See settings #26–#31 below for proper optimization. All parameters are optimizable in the MT5 Tester. Focus on #1, 12, 26–31 for the initial setup.

Pre‑launch flow: 3–10 years of history for the symbol → apply optimal settings → then the EA self‑adapts “on the fly”.

Important notes

— The EA doesn’t guarantee profit; it automates your own logic.

— Enable grid/Martingale only if you understand the risks.

— Always test on demo/cent accounts before going live.

Parameters

Trading & Orders

— 1. Default order size — base lot.

— 2/3. Use percent of balance for risk / Risk percent per trade — dynamic lot from balance.

— 4. Type of trade — Buy / Sell / Buy+Sell.

— 5. Grid mode — enable grid logic.

— 6. Magic number for orders — unique Magic per symbol.

— 7/8. Block reverse trades / Close positions on reverse signal — protection from unnecessary/opposite trades.

— 9/10. Enable pause after open / Number of bars to pause after open — pause between entries.

Profit & Loss

— 11/12. Use close by all profit (equity) / Amount all profit close — close all trades by total profit.

— 13/14. Use stop loss for orders / Stop loss distance in points — stop loss in points.

— 15/16. Use take profit for orders / Take profit distance in points — take profit in points.

— 17/18. Use martingale for next orders / Multiply lot after loss — optional Martingale (don’t combine with aggressive grid).

Indicators & Visualization

— 19. Show indicators on chart — display indicators on the chart.

— 20. Minimum match percent to open trade (%) — the minimum match between a live signal and a saved pattern required to open a trade. Higher → rarer but cleaner entries.

— 21–24. Main indicator 1–4 name — up to 4 custom indicators from MQL5/Indicators/Examples… (path like Examples\MACD).

— 25/26. Use the timeframe (for optimisation) / Timeframe for trading — timeframe used for calculation and trading. Use during optimization.

Auto‑optimization

— 27. Number of trading days of analysis — history depth in bars for pivot search.

— 28. Days between reevaluations — refresh patterns after the specified number of bars.

— 29–31. Zigzag period for auto signals / Bars before signal to remember / Minimum zigzag length in points — ZigZag sensitivity and minimal leg length.

— 32/33. Auto signals direction / All indicators must show same trend — signal direction and condition when all chosen indicators show the same trend.