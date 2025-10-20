Ifx Trend Master

Product Overview

What if you could focus on determining the market's trend and let an advanced system handle the trade execution for you?

Introducing IFX Trend Master, the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to align their market analysis with automated execution. This EA is built for traders who have a view on the trend but want to automate entry, risk management, and trade management with discipline.

Our approach gives you control: You set the primary trend direction, and the IFX Trend Master will execute trades only in that direction, ensuring your core strategy is followed precisely.

Key Features & Advantages

MANUAL TREND DIRECTION CONTROL This is the core feature! You have full control. Simply set the EA to BUY-only or SELL-only based on your market analysis. This allows you to align the robot with your personal strategy, fundamental outlook, or higher-timeframe analysis.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Designed to be effective across a wide range of instruments:

  • Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Commodities: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD

  • ...and many more.

BUILT-IN RISK MANAGEMENT Every trade is protected with automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) orders. You define your risk parameters, and the EA handles the execution.

FULLY AUTOMATED EXECUTION Once you set the direction, the EA works 24/5 to find valid entries and manage trades according to your settings, helping to reduce emotional trading decisions.


Plus de l'auteur
Istana FX
Muhammad Zhafran Zhabyansyah
Experts
️Before you decide to buy our products. ️   ️ Double check whether your account already has Unlimited Leverage feature? ️ ️ Contact us if you have any questions.️ ISTANA FX - Your Ultimate Trading Partner Description: ISTANA FX is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve profits in the forex market. With its advanced features and reliable performance, this EA is perfect for traders seeking a hands-free, automated trading solution. Key Features: Optim
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis