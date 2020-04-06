IFX Trend Master – Directional Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

Product Overview

IFX Trend Master is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer to define the market direction manually while delegating trade execution and management to an automated system.

This Expert Advisor allows traders to combine their own market analysis with disciplined, rule-based execution. The user determines the primary trend direction, and the EA will only execute trades that follow this direction.

General Description

IFX Trend Master is suitable for traders who already have a directional bias based on technical, fundamental, or higher-timeframe analysis and want to avoid emotional or inconsistent execution.

Once configured, the EA manages entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit automatically according to the user-defined parameters.

Main Features

Manual trend direction control (Buy-only or Sell-only mode)

Trades strictly in the selected direction

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Fully automated trade execution after direction setup

Designed to reduce emotional trading decisions

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform

Supported Instruments

The EA can be used on a wide range of symbols, including:

Forex major pairs (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Commodities (e.g. XAUUSD)

Cryptocurrencies (broker-dependent)

Performance may vary depending on symbol characteristics and broker conditions.

Trading Logic Overview

Trader defines the main market direction (Buy-only or Sell-only). The EA scans for valid entry conditions based on its internal logic. Trades are executed only in the selected direction. Each trade is managed automatically using predefined risk parameters.

Notes