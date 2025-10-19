Speculative Trading — Scalping made easy.

Speculative Trading is a multi-profile EA built to trade Gold and the Major Indices on the 1 Minute timeframe it is suitable for both beginners and professionals whether you have history scalping or not this EA is for you.

Entry conditions are governed by strict Order Cancel Order policy, while exit strategies include stop-loss levels, take-profit levels, trailing stops, and time-based exits to manage risk and lock in gains. The algorithm avoids trading in low-volatility environments and filters out false signals using a combination of volatility filter and time-of-day constraint.

What sets this EA apart from all other scalping EAs is it's ability to adapt to different market conditions and the built-in volatility indicator designed specifically for this EA.

Speculative Trading was designed and optimized specifically for Gold and the Major Indices due to their predictable volatility periods and price movements.

Signal:

I use MyFxBook to track the EA





Features:

Built-in special volatility indicator