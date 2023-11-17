Waddah Attar Explosion MT4

5
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power.

Trend Direction:
- Green bars indicate a bullish trend.
- Red bars indicate a bearish trend.

Signal Line:
- A line serves as a threshold for momentum.

Buy Trade Setup:
**Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle.
**Exit:** Close the trade when the histogram bar turns red.

Sell Trade Setup:
**Entry:** Go short when a red bar crosses below the threshold. Place a stop loss above the entry candle.
**Exit:** Close the trade when the histogram bar turns green.

The WAE indicator is a robust standalone signal generator, offering signals based on the confluence of trend and momentum. However, it's advisable to integrate it into a comprehensive trading strategy, incorporating additional trend indicators or price-pattern setups.
maghas83
302
maghas83 2023.12.04 13:55 
 

working very well.thank you.

