ZoneDominator AI

🟩 ZoneDominator AI — Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator

🔹 Overview

ZoneDominator AI is an advanced analytical indicator that continuously scans all timeframes to locate the most accurate and relevant Support & Resistance zones.
It uses a unique combination of ATR volatility, Moving Averages, Price Action, and higher-timeframe confirmation to adapt in real time to market structure.

You can choose your preferred trading style — Scalping, Intraday, or Swing — and the indicator will automatically adjust its parameters for that mode.

⚙️ Key Features

• Works on all timeframes and symbols.
• Trading modes: Scalper, Intraday, Swing, or Auto (auto-adapts by timeframe).
• Advanced ATR + MA + Price Action detection.
• Adjustable sensitivity for controlling zone density and precision.
• Option to display either Smart ATR-based zones or simple lines.
• Full control over colors, width, opacity, and line style.
• Intelligent Alerts for Rejection and Breakout signals with confirmation filters.
• Smart on-chart display (HUD) showing nearest zones, ATR data, and trading mode.

🎯 Free Demo Available

You can try ZoneDominator AI for free before purchasing!
Simply click “Download Demo” on the left side of this page and run it inside the Strategy Tester of your MT4 terminal.

The demo version includes all full features 
ATR-based adaptive zones, multi-timeframe logic, smart alerts, and dynamic HUD —
so you can evaluate its accuracy and performance under real market conditions.

(Note: The demo can be used only inside the MT4 Strategy Tester and not on live charts — this is a standard MQL5 Market restriction.)

📊 Trading Styles

Scalper Mode – for M1–M15, detects fast micro-zones for quick entries.
Intraday Mode – for M30–H1, balanced mapping for daily swings.
Swing Mode – for H4–D1, captures strong long-term zones.
Auto Mode – automatically adjusts by timeframe.

🔔 Alerts

• Rejection: price touches and bounces from a zone edge.
• Breakout: price closes and holds beyond a zone boundary.
• Choose between Popup, Push, or Sound notifications.
• Adjustable cooldown timer to avoid repeated alerts.

🧩 Customization Options

AdaptationMode – Auto / Scalper / Intraday / Swing
Sensitivity – zone detection precision
DrawZones – Smart Zones or Lines
ATR_ZoneMult / ATR_Period – volatility control
HUD_Mode – Full / Mini / Off
Alert_TouchReject / Alert_Breakout – enable or disable
Color & Layout Settings – full visual customization

🆕 What’s New

Version 1.0 (October 2025):

  • Initial public release of ZoneDominator AI

  • Adaptive multi-timeframe S/R mapping with ATR and Price Action logic

  • Smart alert system with full customization

  • Dynamic HUD with adjustable transparency and color themes

💡 Why Traders Choose ZoneDominator AI

✅ Works on all timeframes and pairs.
✅ Adapts automatically to your trading style.
✅ Continuously refines the best Support & Resistance zones.
✅ Clean and professional visual presentation.
✅ Smart alerts and customizable HUD.
✅ Reliable and optimized performance.

    💰 Pricing & License

    Full License: 49 USD
    1-Month Rent: 30 USD
    Activations: 7

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    ZoneDominator AI is an analytical indicator — it does not open or manage trades.
    Always test it on a demo account first and apply proper risk management.

    ZoneDominator AI — The market never stands still, and now your Support & Resistance don’t either.

    Tags: support resistance, smart zones, AI indicator, scalping zones, multi-timeframe indicator MT4.
    推荐产品
    Donchain highest lowest price channel
    Thomas Tiozzo
    指标
    为您介绍MQL4的Donchian通道指标，这是一个强大的技术分析工具，旨在提升您的交易成功率。该指标由四条线组成，代表了在指定时期内价格运动的上限和下限。 通过Donchian通道指标，您可以轻松识别市场潜在的突破和反转。上线显示指定时期内的最高点，而下线代表最低点。这两条线之间的空间形成一个通道，为您提供了有关资产交易价格范围的有价值见解。 但这还不是全部 - 我们进一步改进了这个令人难以置信的指标。我们的修改允许您按照一定百分比（表示为'shadowTop'和'shadowBottom'）减小通道宽度。通过缩小通道，您可以更敏锐地感知价格波动，并准确定位入场和出场点。 无论您是经验丰富的交易者还是初学者，带有减小通道宽度的Donchian通道指标都是您交易工具箱中必备的工具。它能够让您基于市场波动和价格行为做出明智的决策。 不要错过将您的交易推向新高度的机会。体验带有减小通道宽度的Donchian通道指标的强大功能，释放您的交易潜力吧。
    SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    指标
    Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
    KFX Symbol Changer
    Peter Kariuki Thande
    4 (1)
    指标
    KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
    FREE
    NAM Divergences
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    5 (1)
    指标
    MT4多時限發散和超買/超賣檢測指標。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -有關非大寫差異的實時信息。 -有關超買/超賣情況的實時信息。 -有關規則差異的實時信息。 -有關隱藏分歧的實時信息。 -可用於發散檢測的振盪器：AO，RSI，CCI，MACD，STOCH，RMI，TDI，RSIOMA。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 使用差異交易有助於發現趨勢減弱或勢頭逆轉。有時，您甚至可以將其用作趨勢持續的信號。我們的工具在一個非常舒適和直觀的控制面板中同時提供所有時間範圍的差異檢測，並具有顯示和隱藏的可能性，以使您的圖表盡可能保持清潔。 您會在選擇的歷史時期實時看到超買和超賣情況，定期背離，隱藏背離和無資本背離。 對於沒有大寫字母的差異，我們會在屏幕上顯示MT4通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
    Rsi Aligator
    Dmitriy Konogorov
    指标
    The indicator do have inside two a tehnical its "RSI" and "Aligator" indicators with histogram for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also no
    Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
    Andre Pier
    3.5 (2)
    专家
    Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
    FREE
    Austin Trend Scanner
    Augustine Kamatu
    指标
    Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification. The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non
    Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
    Jan Flodin
    指标
    此多品种和多时间框架指标扫描以下烛台模式（请参阅屏幕截图以了解模式说明）： 三白兵（反转>延续形态） 三只黑乌鸦（反转>延续形态） 看涨和看跌三线罢工（反转形态） 当指标设置中的严格选项启用时，模式不会经常出现在更高的时间范围内。但是当他们这样做时，这是一个非常高概率的设置。根据 Thomas Bulkowski（国际知名作家和烛台模式的领先专家）的说法，三线罢工在所有烛台模式中的整体表现排名最高。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。仅将指标应用于一张图表并立即监控整个市场。 可以监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在识别出模式时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 可以使用 RSI 作为趋势过滤器，以便正确识别潜在的逆转。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。当单击一个项目时，将打开一个带有相关代码和时间范围的新图表。 输入参数 请在此处 找到输入参数的说明和解释。 请注意，由于具有多时间框架功能，该指标不会在任何图表上绘制线条和箭头或买卖建议。 我建议您将指标放在干
    Space X mt4
    Marta Gonzalez
    专家
    Space X    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions        Space X   It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X       is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                                         You can download the demo and test it yourself.      
    Trade Stats
    Johannes Schoeman
    指标
    Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
    Candle Probability Scalper
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    指标
    Candle Probability Scalper 该指标使得剥头皮交易变得简单且100%直观。 Candle Probability Scalper 会让你一目了然地看到买方和卖方的力量百分比数据，以 实时 方式显示在当前K线中。 百分比数据会在每个跳动中更新，因此每秒钟你都可以知道大多数买卖双方的行为，没有任何延迟。这将极大地帮助你确定或确认买方和卖方的力量，以及价格可能的走向。 以下是如何使用的指南： 1. 查看M1时间框中的买方和卖方百分比，并用其他时间框(M5, M15)进行确认： 如果 M1中的买方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的买方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 买入 的好信号。 如果 M1中的卖方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的卖方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 卖出 的好信号。 这确保了动力不仅仅是短暂的，并有助于确认方向的稳定性。 就是这么简单！观察1分钟时间框中的市场主导方，并通过其他时间框来确认信号。 2. 何时退出交易： 保持交易短平快：一旦方向开始减弱或买卖双方的百分比显著下降，就退出市场。记住，这是一种剥头皮交易方式，
    Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    指标
    Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
    Trend Entry Histogram mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    指标
    Crypto_Forex MT4 版“趋势入场柱状图”指标，无需重绘。 - 趋势入场柱状图指标可用于在 Entry_bar 出现后搜索趋势方向的入场信号。 - 该指标的独特之处在于它同时考虑价格和交易量进行计算。 - 趋势入场柱状图有两种颜色：红色表示看跌趋势，蓝色表示看涨趋势。 - 一旦趋势稳定（至少 10 个连续的相同颜色柱状图），请等待 Entry_bar。 - 入场信号是柱状图中第一列颜色与第一列相反，第二列颜色为初始趋势颜色（参见图片）。 - 使用短线目标 - 根据当前趋势，选择图表上最接近的高点/低点。 - 指标内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 指标使用方法： - 买入信号：稳定的看涨趋势（蓝色柱状图柱状图）+ 柱状图上的 1 个红色柱状图 + 1 个蓝色柱状图（在此开多头仓位）。 - 卖出信号：持续看跌趋势（红色柱状图）+ 1 条蓝色柱状图 + 1 条红色柱状图（在此开空头仓位）。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
    Clever RSI
    Carlos Forero
    指标
    Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
    Fibo Reversals
    Adeniyi Adedipe
    指标
    Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
    R Var Moving Average
    Rwy Ksyby
    指标
    R Var 移动平均线指标是为顽固的趋势追随者设计的趋势跟踪指标。 它是股票交易者和商品交易者中非常流行的外汇交易指标，它的流行源于它能够向用户提供真正的赚钱信号。 该指标由放置在黄褐色线上的绿色和红色点组成。 绿点指向看涨信号，而红点表示看跌信号。 基本交易信号 买入信号：当指标的黄褐色线上的点变为绿色时，做多。 卖出信号：当指标的黄褐色线上的点变为红色时做空。 退出买入交易：如果在看涨趋势持续期间，指标的西耶娜线上出现红点，则关闭所有买入订单。 退出卖出交易：如果在看跌趋势持续期间，R Var 移动平均线指标的西耶纳线上显示绿点，则关闭所有卖出订单。 尖端 在使用 R Var 移动平均线指标时，利用适度的止损来防止错误信号。 将其用于各种交易方式，包括剥头皮交易和日间交易。 特征 平台：MetaTrader 4 货币对：任何 自定义选项：变量（periodAMA、nfast、nslow、G、dK、UseSound、SoundFile）、宽度和样式。 时间范围：1 分钟、5 分钟、15 分钟、30 分钟、1 小时、4 小时、1 天、1 周、1 个月 类型：趋势
    FREE
    Gann Box MT4
    Frederic Jacques Collomb
    5 (1)
    指标
    Gann Box 指标是一个强大且多功能的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别和利用市场的关键水平。该指标允许在图表上绘制一个矩形，该矩形会自动划分为多个区域，并带有战略水平 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 。当价格触及其中一个水平时，会触发警报，从而为交易决策提供宝贵的帮助。您可以即时了解市场相对于您绘制区域的变化情况。要绘制一个区域，只需绘制一个简单的矩形并将其命名为 GannBox 。 该指标适用于所有类型的交易者，无论是使用 支撑和阻力 概念、 供需 理论的交易者，还是 ICT 技术或 公平价值缺口 (FVG) 专家。 无论您是 日内交易者 、 波段交易者 还是 趋势交易者 ， Gann Box 都可以帮助您更好地理解和预测市场走势，同时提高您的反应能力和交易表现。 MT5 版本 Gann Box 是一个 多时间框架 指标：它可以绘制在更大的时间框架上，比如 H1，同时允许在较小的时间框架（如 15 分钟图表）上进行更精确和快速的交易。 除了其灵活性之外，该工具还可以通过直观的 管理面板 在图表上进行全面自定义。此面板允许根据您的偏好激活或禁用每个级别，并启用或禁用相关的警
    Resistance and Support Zones
    Filipe Acerbi
    1 (1)
    指标
    The indicator uses a mechanical approach to identify resistance/support zones and assess their levels of strength showing which price zones are more important than others. Resistance and Support are the main leading indicators used by most traders around the world. To be a successful trader, every trader needs to master the proper detection of price zones. This indicator was created to avoid subjectivity rules when drawing support/resistance zones. Most of the time, resistance and support are no
    Channel Motion Trackers
    Tatiana Savkevych
    指标
    Working with the Channel Motion Tracker indicator is as simple as possible. Just react to the arrows that the indicator displays. Each arrow represents an explicit command to action. The signals generated by this indicator are accurate enough to allow you to trade based on this information. One of the main advantages of the indicator is its ability to build high-quality channels and generate signals for entering the market. This is great for the trader who always finds it difficult to choose b
    H4 candles on the lower timeframe charts
    Krisztian Kunzer
    指标
    H4 candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the four hour timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the closed H4 candles on the chart. It does not show the last unclosed H4 candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the four hour period) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper. The most efficient way to use on the M5 and M15 charts, but you
    Market Sessions Indicator
    Kevin Beltran Keena
    指标
    The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT4 helps you predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your b
    Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
    Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
    指标
    A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
    Breakout FX
    David Leander Tschacher
    5 (1)
    指标
    Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles. ️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors. ️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies. ️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting. Inputs Breakout Range [Candles] Breakout Price Type Arrow Size Enable Alerts Enable Push Notifications Enable Emails
    My Point MT4
    Claudia Ramona Angerer
    4 (1)
    指标
    Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
    MA Multicurrencies Multi timeframes Histogram
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    指标
    MA Multi-Currencies  Multi-Timeframes Histogram BUY/SELL Indicator up to 6 currencies on time  calculations based on 6 time frames : M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Trading Strategies: **TREND shifts to UP trend when Green point appears after Red and Gray points -> Close SELL positions then add new BUY positions on new Green points  **TREND shifts to DOWN trend when Red point appears after Green and Gray points -> Close BUY  positions then add new SELL positions on new Red points ** Close BUY position
    Trading Sesions MT4
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    指标
    COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
    PTW Non Repaint System
    Elvis Kanyama
    指标
    PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
    Cross Period MA Map
    Hong Zi Kian
    指标
    The Cross Period Moving Average Support Resistant Map puts multiple latest updated MA value in the same window. Useful for trend and breakout traders to identify support and resistance at a glance. Highlighted with multiple line width for each period. MA type : SMA MA price : candle close price MA periods: H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , MN **if you have any enquiry, contact me at : pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
    Fibonacci CSM
    Emir Revolledo
    指标
    Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
    Japanese Candlesticks Monitor
    Evgeny Miroshnichenko
    指标
    Japanese Candlesticks Monitor scans Japanese candlesticks. It shows a vertical line and a name of a probable candlestick pattern. The indicator is constantly updated, and new patterns are added. Your feedback is most welcome. I have just started working on the indicator, and your opinions are highly appreciated . The indicator does not work on history data . If the indicator has not been launched at a candle opening, that candle is not considered. This means that the indicator works in real time
    该产品的买家也购买
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    指标
    Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    指标
    目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (2)
    指标
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 75 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 1st Jan -5th Jan MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structu
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (9)
    指标
    Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    指标
    M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    指标
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.95 (76)
    指标
    趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (657)
    指标
    目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (3)
    指标
    Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    指标
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    指标
    提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    指标
    这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    指标
    现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    指标
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.87 (299)
    指标
    MT5 版本下载链接： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegram 频道和群组： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 群组访问： 发送任何付费产品的付款证明到我们的私信 推荐经纪商： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 系统 — MT4 强大的反转和突破检测指标 一款适合新手和专家交易者的全能非重绘系统，用于识别市场反转和突破。 BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 系统通过直观的图形和提醒信号，帮助您轻松识别市场结构变化、突破和趋势反转。 该指标遵循“123”模式： 步骤 1： 在潜在的疲劳点，通过大箭头标示新的高点或低点 步骤 2： 当结构被突破时，发出信号，确认可能的趋势反转 步骤 3： 通过小箭头和支撑/阻力点确认入场时机 注意： 大箭头在当前K线收盘前可能会重绘（因实时监测结构变化）。 小箭头一旦出现，100% 不会重绘。 主要功能 大箭头：识别强烈的结构转变，提示潜在反转 小箭头：10
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (26)
    指标
    介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.62 (172)
    指标
    这是一款 MT4 的趋势指标，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘或延迟。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 最好的结果出现在 M15+ 的时间帧内。 指标的 MT5 版本 重要！ 购买后请联系我，以便获取详细指南和奖励。 视频 (6:22) - 一个信号赢取的利润等于指标价格的三倍。 视频 (4:44) - 它如何在测试器中工作，我的提示和技巧。 视频 (1:44) - 有关它如何处理加密货币和指数的几句话。 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内就改善了他们的交易结果。 Entry Points Pro 指标的益处 入场信号无重绘或延迟 如果信号出现，并得到确认（如果信号所在烛条已收盘），则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT4 平台上交易任何经纪商提供的加密货币、股票、金属、指数、商品
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    指标
    TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    指标
    M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    指标
    该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
    TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    3.91 (22)
    指标
    目前有26%的折扣！! 这个指标是我们两个主要指标（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）的一个超级组合。它显示了28个外汇对的TICK-UNITS货币强度值和警报信号。可以使用11种不同的Tick-Units。它们是1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20和30秒。子窗口中的Tick-Unit栏将被显示并向左移动，当在一秒钟的定时器中至少有一个Tick。 只用一个图表，你就可以剥28个外汇货币对的头皮！想象一下，你的剥头皮将如何提高。想象一下，你的剥头皮将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定剥头皮机会的触发点？ 这是市场上第一个在比1分钟更短的时间内工作的货币强度指标! 它是为那些希望快速进出并从市场中切出小点数的快速剥头皮者准备的。 用户手册：点击这里 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727178 特点。 为28个货币对提供嘀嗒单位的卖出/买入警报，有一个按钮可以快速打开目标图表。 在3种敏感模式中选择一种（慢-中-快
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    指标
    目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    指标
    Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    指标
    Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    指标
    这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    指标
    采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    指标
    棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    指标
    趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    指标
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Hidden Cycles
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    5 (1)
    指标
    Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论