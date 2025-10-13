TichForex

TichForex_Strategies EA — Multi-Indicator Momentum System with ATR SL/TP

Overview

TichForex_Strategies is a modular Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, combining EMA crossover, RSI, Momentum, SMA, ADX, and ATR-based logic to deliver robust, validation-safe execution across forex and metals. It includes equity protection, spread filtering, and fallback logic for XAUUSD under high-volatility or broker constraints.

Strategy Logic

  • EMA Crossover: Detects directional bias using fast and slow EMAs.
  • RSI & Momentum Filters: Confirms entry signals with RSI thresholds and momentum strength.
  • SMA Trend Filter: Validates price position relative to long-term trend.
  • ADX Confirmation: Ensures trades only occur in strong trend conditions.
  • ATR-Based SL/TP: Dynamically calculates stop loss and take profit based on volatility.
  • Validation-Safe Execution: Includes SL/TP buffering, retry logic, and fallback for invalid stops.

Features

  • Equity Protection: Halts trading if equity drops below 80% of the starting deposit.
  • Spread Filter: Blocks trades during high-spread conditions.
  • XAUUSD Fallback Logic: Loosens SL/TP constraints in testing mode for gold on D1 timeframe.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on risk percentage and SL distance.
  • Retry Logic: Attempts trade execution up to 5 times with adaptive SL/TP.

Ideal For

  • Traders seeking a multi-indicator system with strong trend confirmation.
  • Risk-conscious users who want dynamic SL/TP and margin-aware execution.
  • Portfolio managers deploying across forex and metals with fallback logic for XAUUSD.
  • Advanced users optimizing strategies under real broker constraints.
  • Swing and intraday traders using H1 and D1 timeframes.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value / Guidance
Minimum Balance $100+ (XAUUSD recommended)
Timeframes H1, D1
Symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Risk per Trade 0.5%–2.0% (adjustable)
Account Type Hedging
Testing Mode Enabled by default for XAUUSD D1


