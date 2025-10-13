TichForex
- Tichaona Mahuni
- Versione: 1.6
- Attivazioni: 5
TichForex_Strategies EA — Multi-Indicator Momentum System with ATR SL/TP
Overview
TichForex_Strategies is a modular Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, combining EMA crossover, RSI, Momentum, SMA, ADX, and ATR-based logic to deliver robust, validation-safe execution across forex and metals. It includes equity protection, spread filtering, and fallback logic for XAUUSD under high-volatility or broker constraints.
Strategy Logic
- EMA Crossover: Detects directional bias using fast and slow EMAs.
- RSI & Momentum Filters: Confirms entry signals with RSI thresholds and momentum strength.
- SMA Trend Filter: Validates price position relative to long-term trend.
- ADX Confirmation: Ensures trades only occur in strong trend conditions.
- ATR-Based SL/TP: Dynamically calculates stop loss and take profit based on volatility.
- Validation-Safe Execution: Includes SL/TP buffering, retry logic, and fallback for invalid stops.
Features
- Equity Protection: Halts trading if equity drops below 80% of the starting deposit.
- Spread Filter: Blocks trades during high-spread conditions.
- XAUUSD Fallback Logic: Loosens SL/TP constraints in testing mode for gold on D1 timeframe.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on risk percentage and SL distance.
- Retry Logic: Attempts trade execution up to 5 times with adaptive SL/TP.
Ideal For
- Traders seeking a multi-indicator system with strong trend confirmation.
- Risk-conscious users who want dynamic SL/TP and margin-aware execution.
- Portfolio managers deploying across forex and metals with fallback logic for XAUUSD.
- Advanced users optimizing strategies under real broker constraints.
- Swing and intraday traders using H1 and D1 timeframes.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value / Guidance
|Minimum Balance
|$100+ (XAUUSD recommended)
|Timeframes
|H1, D1
|Symbols
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
|Risk per Trade
|0.5%–2.0% (adjustable)
|Account Type
|Hedging
|Testing Mode
|Enabled by default for XAUUSD D1