Ruby Scalper EA MT5

# Ruby Scalper EA – Automated Trading Robot




Ruby Scalper EA is designed for traders who want an automated tool that follows structured trading rules with speed and precision. The system applies a multi-timeframe confirmation process, where entries are aligned across different timeframes for additional confluence.



It can be applied to multiple markets, though it has been most frequently used on **Gold (XAU/USD)** on the 1-minute chart with the default settings.



---



### Key Features



* **Multi-timeframe analysis** – Entries are confirmed with higher-timeframe alignment (user adjustable).

* **Customizable risk management** – Stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and equity controls available in both points and dollar amounts.

* **Fully automated** – Runs without manual intervention once configured.

* **Broker flexibility** – Works with MT4/MT5 on any broker.

* **24/7 operation** – Can be hosted on a VPS for uninterrupted execution.

* **User-friendly settings** – Parameters are clearly labeled and adjustable to individual trading preferences.



---



### Who Can Use It?



Ruby Scalper EA is suitable for both newer traders exploring automation and more experienced users looking for a structured tool to support their approach.



---



### Setup Recommendations



* Pair: Gold (XAU/USD)

* Timeframe: 1-minute chart

* Settings: Default

* Minimum deposit: \$1,000

* VPS: Recommended for continuous operation



---



### Support



After purchase, users can request **initial setup guidance** to ensure everything is configured correctly.
