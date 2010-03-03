Ruby Scalper EA MT5
- Experts
- Telio Ivan Ezequiel Macie
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
# Ruby Scalper EA – Automated Trading Robot
Ruby Scalper EA is designed for traders who want an automated tool that follows structured trading rules with speed and precision. The system applies a multi-timeframe confirmation process, where entries are aligned across different timeframes for additional confluence.
It can be applied to multiple markets, though it has been most frequently used on **Gold (XAU/USD)** on the 1-minute chart with the default settings.
---
### Key Features
* **Multi-timeframe analysis** – Entries are confirmed with higher-timeframe alignment (user adjustable).
* **Customizable risk management** – Stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and equity controls available in both points and dollar amounts.
* **Fully automated** – Runs without manual intervention once configured.
* **Broker flexibility** – Works with MT4/MT5 on any broker.
* **24/7 operation** – Can be hosted on a VPS for uninterrupted execution.
* **User-friendly settings** – Parameters are clearly labeled and adjustable to individual trading preferences.
---
### Who Can Use It?
Ruby Scalper EA is suitable for both newer traders exploring automation and more experienced users looking for a structured tool to support their approach.
---
### Setup Recommendations
* Pair: Gold (XAU/USD)
* Timeframe: 1-minute chart
* Settings: Default
* Minimum deposit: \$1,000
* VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
---
### Support
After purchase, users can request **initial setup guidance** to ensure everything is configured correctly.