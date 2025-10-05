Restea

🧠 Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor

Trade smarter with volatility-adaptive RSI logic

Restea dynamically adjusts your Stop Loss and Take Profit using the market’s heartbeat

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

1️⃣ RSI-Based Smart Entries

  • BUY: When RSI moves to or below 30
  • SELL: When RSI moves to or above 70
  • Adaptive Logic: Even catches volatility within the neutral (30–70) zone using sentiment-based RSI logic.

    2️⃣ ATR-Based Risk and Reward

    • Uses Daily ATR (14) as the volatility reference.
    • Take Profit: 3× ATR
    • Stop Loss: 1× ATR
    • Trailing Stop Trigger: Activates after +1× ATR profit.
    • Trailing Distance: Follows price by 0.7× ATR (locks in 70% of profit).

      3️⃣ Volatility Adaptive System

      • Auto-adjusts SL, TP, and Trailing Stop to market volatility.
      • Works on FOREX, XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, and Crypto pairs

        🧩 Key Features

        • Works on any timeframe or symbol
        • No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery logic
        • ATR-based SL protects during high volatility
        • Dynamic trailing stop locks profit automatically
        • RSI precision entries for logical reversals and continuation signals
        • Lightweight and efficient — great for multi-chart setups

        Recommended settings

        • RSI Period = 14
        • RSI Levels = 70 / 30
        • ATR Period = 14
        • Lot Size = 0.01
        • Max Positions = 1 - 3

        📈 Performance Profile

                   
        		 
                    Metric Description
                    Risk/Reward Ratio 1:3
                    Trade Duration Intraday to Multi-Day
                    Ideal Pairs XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NAS100
                    Timeframes M15 – H4

        👥 Best For

        ✅ Traders who want RSI precision entries
        ✅ Intraday or swing traders
        ✅ Those who prefer clear, rule-based logic
        ✅ Anyone who wants volatility-based SL/TP management without micromanaging


        ⚙️ EA Type

        • Type: Trend & Volatility Adaptive (RSI + ATR)

        • Account Type: Hedging

        • Method: RSI / ATR hybrid strategy

        • No: Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, or News trading


