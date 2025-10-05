Restea
- Experts
- Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🧠 Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor
Trade smarter with volatility-adaptive RSI logic
Restea dynamically adjusts your Stop Loss and Take Profit using the market’s heartbeat
⚙️ Core Strategy Logic
1️⃣ RSI-Based Smart Entries
- BUY: When RSI moves to or below 30
- SELL: When RSI moves to or above 70
- Adaptive Logic: Even catches volatility within the neutral (30–70) zone using sentiment-based RSI logic.
2️⃣ ATR-Based Risk and Reward
- Uses Daily ATR (14) as the volatility reference.
- Take Profit: 3× ATR
- Stop Loss: 1× ATR
- Trailing Stop Trigger: Activates after +1× ATR profit.
- Trailing Distance: Follows price by 0.7× ATR (locks in 70% of profit).
3️⃣ Volatility Adaptive System
- Auto-adjusts SL, TP, and Trailing Stop to market volatility.
- Works on FOREX, XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, and Crypto pairs
🧩 Key Features
- Works on any timeframe or symbol
- No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery logic
- ATR-based SL protects during high volatility
- Dynamic trailing stop locks profit automatically
- RSI precision entries for logical reversals and continuation signals
- Lightweight and efficient — great for multi-chart setups
Recommended settings
- RSI Period = 14
- RSI Levels = 70 / 30
- ATR Period = 14
- Lot Size = 0.01
- Max Positions = 1 - 3
📈 Performance Profile
|Metric
|Description
|Risk/Reward Ratio
|1:3
|Trade Duration
|Intraday to Multi-Day
|Ideal Pairs
|XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NAS100
|Timeframes
|M15 – H4
👥 Best For
✅ Traders who want RSI precision entries
✅ Intraday or swing traders
✅ Those who prefer clear, rule-based logic
✅ Anyone who wants volatility-based SL/TP management without micromanaging
⚙️ EA Type
-
Type: Trend & Volatility Adaptive (RSI + ATR)
-
Account Type: Hedging
-
Method: RSI / ATR hybrid strategy
-
No: Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, or News trading