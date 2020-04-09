Cerberus EA

Cerberus EA is a fully automated grid advisor based on signals from the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators. Its key feature is a multi-level risk management system designed to protect the deposit in aggressive market conditions.

**Strategy Logic**

  • Entry Signal: Searches for reversal points using Bollinger Bands and RSI.

  • Averaging: When the price moves against a position, a grid of orders is opened with a specified step (GridStep).

  • Lot Increase: Each subsequent order in the grid can have an increased lot size (LotMultiplier).

  • Closing: The entire grid is closed upon reaching a total take profit in points (GridTakeProfitInPoints).

**Key Risk Management Features**

  • Basket Stop Loss: Limits the loss for an entire series of orders (in currency or as a % of equity).

  • Account Protection: A complete stop of trading upon reaching a specified total account drawdown.

  • ADX Trend Filter: Blocks the opening of new grids during strong trend movements.

  • Higher TF Filter (H4): Allows opening trades only in the direction of the global trend.

  • Friday Close: Automatic closing of all positions at the end of the trading week.

**Parameters**

  • RISK MANAGEMENT

    • GridStopLossInEquityPercent: Basket stop loss as a % of equity (0 = off).

    • MaxAccountDrawdownPercent: Maximum account drawdown in %, at which the EA stops.

    • UseADXFilter / ADXFilterLevel: Enable and configure the ADX filter.

    • FridayClose / FridayCloseHour: Enable and configure the Friday close.


  • H4 Trend Filter

    • UseH4TrendFilter: Enable the H4 filter.

    • H4_MAPeriod / H4_MAMethod / H4_MAPrice: H4 MA parameters.


  • Lot Sizing Settings

    • UseDynamicLot: Use dynamic lot sizing.

    • InitialLot: Initial lot size.

    • BalanceForLotStep / BaseLot: Parameters for dynamic lot.


  • Grid & Martingale Settings

    • GridStep: Grid step in points.

    • MaxGridOrders: Max orders in the grid.

    • LotMultiplier: Lot multiplier.

    • GridTakeProfitInPoints: Grid take profit in points.


  • Other Settings

    • Signal, Trailing Stop, and Time Filter parameters are self-explanatory.

**Recommendations**

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP

  • Broker: ECN with low spread

  • VPS: Highly recommended

Risk Warning: Any strategy that uses a grid and lot multiplication (Martingale) is high-risk. Despite the built-in protection features, a complete loss of the deposit is possible. Use the advisor on a live account only after thorough testing on a demo. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


