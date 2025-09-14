ARC Arcadia Index EA

ARCADIA EA — Order in Volatility

ARCADIA is a disciplined, regime-aware Expert Advisor for D1 trading across major indices. It avoids high-frequency behavior and reactive overfitting, favoring clear trade cycles, consistent risk, and capital preservation when market conditions turn hostile. The engine reads market structure and volatility context, then adapts its execution profile—trading only when its conditions are met.

What it does 

  • Regime Control. Uses volatility percentile and trend-strength proxies to decide when to favor mean-reversion, when to run as a breakout model, and when to stand aside.

  • Noise Reduction. Entry confirmations and compression filters reduce whipsaw in ranges; optional flip delay lowers churn near turning points.

  • Strict Risk. Every position has a hard Stop Loss; ATR-scaled trailing is supported; opposite-signal exits are optional.

  • Broker-Safe Routing. If a broker rejects stops at entry, ARCADIA sends market-only and attaches the SL immediately after fill.

  • One position per symbol. No pyramiding or averaging down. (changeable on request)

Position Management Suite (new)

  • Trailing Warm-Up. Two-stage trailing that waits for the trade to “breathe” before engaging. It starts with a wider trail, then tightens after a configurable profit threshold (R-based), seamlessly reverting to the standard ATR trail.

  • Early Cut. A fast protective exit if the trade moves against the position immediately after entry—active only within the first few bars and up to a small loss multiple. Helps avoid carrying obvious losers.

  • MFE Lock. After the position reaches an initial profit arm, ARCADIA locks a percentage of the Maximum Favourable Excursion, with a small BE buffer to avoid being clipped tick-perfect at the entry. The lock adapts as MFE evolves, reducing give-back while letting runners breathe.

All three modules are optional and configurable per symbol. They do not change the entry framework. 

What it does not do

No martingale. No grid. No hedging. No position scaling. No external news/data feeds. Not HFT.

Deployment Guidelines

  • Timeframe: D1 per instrument (attach one chart per symbol).

  • Infrastructure: ECN/STP, raw spread; realistic commissions/slippage; VPS recommended.

  • Risk: fixed lot or %-of-balance sizing; keep risk per trade modest and consistent.

  • Testing: use real-tick modeling and forward-test on demo before live. Validate per symbol and review correlation if running a basket.

Operating Profile

Trade frequency is moderate; inactivity is intentional when regimes are unfavorable. The model is built to avoid “death by a thousand cuts” in chop and to limit fighting dominant trends, while the position suite reduces early losers and profit give-back.

Presets (included on request)

  • ARC_Range — conservative mean-reversion profile for stable ranges.

  • ARC_TrendSwitch — regime switch that favors trend continuation in strong trends.

  • ARC_Conservative — reduced risk and tighter trailing for drawdown control.

Disclaimer

ARCADIA is a decision-support tool. Any backtests or examples are informational only and do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk. Ensure your infrastructure and risk limits are appropriate before live deployment.


