Trump Feed to Telegram

This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed), classifies new posts via OpenAI, neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary. Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements.

Key Features

    1. Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds.
    2. Parse & Clean: Removes HTML fragments, normalizes line breaks.
    3. De-Dup: Uses hash/file storage to detect if an entry has already been posted.
    4. AI-Check: OpenAI evaluates Forex relevance and provides an XAUUSD summary.
    5. Telegram: EA posts the verbatim excerpt (shortened) + summary + button linking to the original source.


      Requirements


      Installation & Setup (3 Steps)

      1. Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol/timeframe; it runs on OnTimer , not tick-dependent).
      2. Fill in the inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, Topic ID, OpenAI Key (optional), Confidence & Verbatim length (optional).
      3. Allow the WebRequest domains (see above) and enable the EA.


      Best Practices

      • Confidence Threshold: Start with 0.4–0.6. Increasing = less noise, decreasing = more hits (including false positives).
      • Verbatim Length: 100–180 characters work best in the Telegram UI; the rest can be accessed via the “Read more” button.


      Limitations & Notes

      • Third-party dependency: Feed availability, API limits, and model responses are outside the EA’s control.
      • No trading/signals: The EA does not execute trades and does not replace analysis.
      • Neutrality: Content classification is model-based, without political bias.


      Support

      Questions or feature requests? Contact me via MQL5 Messages – I provide quick, concrete assistance (screenshots/journal excerpts speed up troubleshooting).


      Plus de l'auteur
      Golden Trend Expert
      Philipp Warmuth
      3.5 (2)
      Experts
      XAUUSD MT5-EA avec stratégie de suivi de tendance Le Golden Trend Expert est un robot de trading spécialement conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD sur le timeframe H1. Les positions sont ouvertes en fonction des signaux d’entrée du MACD, tout en intégrant divers filtres de volatilité afin d’améliorer la fiabilité des signaux. L’objectif de cet EA est de trader uniquement dans des phases de tendance bien établies et d’éviter les faux signaux pendant les périodes d’incertitude et de consolidation du m
      AuDCaD DG Expert
      Philipp Warmuth
      Experts
      AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
      Golden PowerShot Expert
      Philipp Warmuth
      Experts
      XAUUSD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The Golden PowerShot Expert is an Expert Advisor specifically optimized for the Forex currency pair XAUUSD on the M5 chart. The EA opens positions against strong trends in extremely overbought or oversold market conditions, managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Features of the EA Martingale strategies are traditionally extremely risky—especially when used in gold trading,
      Daily Telegram Market Briefing
      Philipp Warmuth
      Utilitaires
      Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5 Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory cal
