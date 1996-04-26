Trump Feed to Telegram
- Utilitaires
- Philipp Warmuth
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TrumpFeed to Telegram – Lightweight News Forwarder especially for Gold-Trader
This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed), classifies new posts via OpenAI, neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary. Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements.
Key Features
- Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds.
- Parse & Clean: Removes HTML fragments, normalizes line breaks.
- De-Dup: Uses hash/file storage to detect if an entry has already been posted.
- AI-Check: OpenAI evaluates Forex relevance and provides an XAUUSD summary.
- Telegram: EA posts the verbatim excerpt (shortened) + summary + button linking to the original source.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (latest version)
- Allowed WebRequest URLs (Terminal ► Options ► Expert Advisors):
- https://trumpstruth.org
- https://api.openai.com (or your own base)
- https://api.telegram.org
- OpenAI API Key
- Telegram Bot (via @BotFather) and Chat/Thread ID
Installation & Setup (3 Steps)
- Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol/timeframe; it runs on OnTimer , not tick-dependent).
- Fill in the inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, Topic ID, OpenAI Key (optional), Confidence & Verbatim length (optional).
- Allow the WebRequest domains (see above) and enable the EA.
Best Practices
- Confidence Threshold: Start with 0.4–0.6. Increasing = less noise, decreasing = more hits (including false positives).
- Verbatim Length: 100–180 characters work best in the Telegram UI; the rest can be accessed via the “Read more” button.
Limitations & Notes
- Third-party dependency: Feed availability, API limits, and model responses are outside the EA’s control.
- No trading/signals: The EA does not execute trades and does not replace analysis.
- Neutrality: Content classification is model-based, without political bias.
Support
Questions or feature requests? Contact me via MQL5 Messages – I provide quick, concrete assistance (screenshots/journal excerpts speed up troubleshooting).