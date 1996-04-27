Trump Feed to Telegram

TrumpFeed to Telegram – Lightweight News Forwarder especially for Gold-Trader

This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed), classifies new posts via OpenAI, neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary. Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements.

Key Features

    1. Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds.
    2. Parse & Clean: Removes HTML fragments, normalizes line breaks.
    3. De-Dup: Uses hash/file storage to detect if an entry has already been posted.
    4. AI-Check: OpenAI evaluates Forex relevance and provides an XAUUSD summary.
    5. Telegram: EA posts the verbatim excerpt (shortened) + summary + button linking to the original source.


      Requirements


      Installation & Setup (3 Steps)

      1. Attach the EA to any chart (any symbol/timeframe; it runs on OnTimer , not tick-dependent).
      2. Fill in the inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, Topic ID, OpenAI Key (optional), Confidence & Verbatim length (optional).
      3. Allow the WebRequest domains (see above) and enable the EA.


      Best Practices

      • Confidence Threshold: Start with 0.4–0.6. Increasing = less noise, decreasing = more hits (including false positives).
      • Verbatim Length: 100–180 characters work best in the Telegram UI; the rest can be accessed via the “Read more” button.


      Limitations & Notes

      • Third-party dependency: Feed availability, API limits, and model responses are outside the EA’s control.
      • No trading/signals: The EA does not execute trades and does not replace analysis.
      • Neutrality: Content classification is model-based, without political bias.


      Support

      Questions or feature requests? Contact me via MQL5 Messages – I provide quick, concrete assistance (screenshots/journal excerpts speed up troubleshooting).


