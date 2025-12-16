Pro Market Info

Market Info Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Dashboard for MT5

Elevate your Forex trading experience with Market Info Pro, the advanced indicator that provides all essential market information at a glance on your MT5 chart.

Key Features:

  • Real-time display of spread, ask, bid, current session, time to candle close, and more.
  • Extended info: balance, equity, free margin, margin used, leverage, open trades, profit/loss, swap, commission, current time, symbol, timeframe.
  • Fully customizable: Choose which info to display, adjust positions, colors, fonts, and sizes.
  • Professional design: Clear, expressive dashboard with color-coded elements for quick insights.

Benefits:

  • Make informed decisions faster with all key data visible on the chart.
  • Save time by avoiding multiple windows or calculations.
  • Suitable for all traders, from beginners to pros.

Download Market Info Pro today and take your trading to the next level!


Altri dall’autore
Hsh Reversal ea
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
Experts
HSH REVERSAL EA: Uno Strumento per il Trading di Inversione L’ HSH REVERSAL EA   è un Expert Advisor progettato per identificare e operare modelli di inversione nel mercato forex. Si concentra sul rilevamento di pattern di candele come il   Martello , il   Martello Invertito   e la   Stella Cadente , comunemente utilizzati nell’analisi tecnica per identificare potenziali inversioni di tendenza. Perché Usare l’HSH REVERSAL EA? Rilevamento dei Pattern:   L’EA identifica i pattern di Martello, Mar
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione