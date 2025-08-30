Zelix Gold Scalper EA
- Experts
- Ahmad Masri
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
⚡ Zelix Gold Scalper EA ⚡
Smart Scalping Robot – Built for XAUUSD (Gold only)
✅ Fully Automated – Easy to Use
✅ Optimized Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Scalping on M1–M5 with precision filters
✅ ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ Clean Strategy – No Grid, No Martingale
✅ Best performance during London & New York sessions
📊 Recommended Settings:
-
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Deposit: $500+
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
⚠️ Important Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits.
Past performance and backtest results do not represent future outcomes.
Always test on a demo account before using on live trading.
🚀 Take your Gold Scalping to the next level with Zelix Gold Scalper EA.
Simple. Professional. Reliable.