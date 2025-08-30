Zelix Gold Scalper EA

Zelix Gold Scalper EA
Smart Scalping Robot – Built for XAUUSD (Gold only)

✅ Fully Automated – Easy to Use
✅ Optimized Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Scalping on M1–M5 with precision filters
✅ ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ Clean Strategy – No Grid, No Martingale
✅ Best performance during London & New York sessions

📊 Recommended Settings:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

⚠️ Important Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits.
Past performance and backtest results do not represent future outcomes.
Always test on a demo account before using on live trading.

🚀 Take your Gold Scalping to the next level with Zelix Gold Scalper EA.
Simple. Professional. Reliable.


