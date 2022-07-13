Price Action AS CHF

Have a nice day, everyone.
I present to you a free advisor. 
This Expert Advisor is built on the same algorithms as my other Expert Advisors.
The EA does not use Martingale. 
There is an automatic calculation of the lot from Risk. 
Also automatic TakeProfit and StopLoss. 
The EA is fully functional. 
Perhaps not as often as he wants to trade, but trades.
Now why is it free?
I was repeatedly approached and asked that I give some kind of adviser. 
Now I can not write to me, but just download.
I note that in this advisor, as in my other advisors, the same algorithm is used.
Take Download and use.
And do not forget that any Expert Advisor may have a drawdown.
Regards, Mikhail


SETTINGS EA

Pair USDCHF


Period M15


Magic - magic number


Risk - lot size. 

But the lot size depends on the leverage, the deposit, and how the broker allows you to calculate the lot size for this deposit.


Percent - this is the percentage of the deposit, upon reaching which the transaction can be closed.


OrdersClose - related to Percent, the number of open trades for the pair to be closed.


TP_SL - Take Profit and Stop Loss . 

The calculation is both automatic, which is done from the strength of the market movement, and you can set it yourself. 

But I recommend using it automatically.


TakeProfitSL is the minimum distance of TakeProfit and StopLoss to the order price.


ModifyStar - the number of points from which SL changes will start working.


ModifyDistance - the distance by which the SL will change in points.


Also ModifyDistance is related to heat.


MultiplicatopProcent - related to closing Procent orders.


Trall and TrallDistance is the trawl itself, the formula is complex. 

You can read more here


https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/80001


Spread is, as everyone knows, the limitation on spread. 

So that when the market moves to a new day or when the situation on the market is not stable, with an increase in spread, the adviser does not trade.



The settings file is in the discussion





