The Trend Sentinel
This Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, multi-indicator strategy designed for disciplined, trend-following trading. By combining Moving Averages (MAs) for trend direction, RSI for momentum, ATR for volatility, and ADX for trend strength, it meticulously filters for high-probability entry points. Its core feature is a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter that acts as a long-term trend confirmation, ensuring trades are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend. The bot also includes advanced risk management with dynamic lot sizing, adjustable stop-loss, take-profit, and a trailing stop function, all of which are designed to protect capital and maximize profitability.
Use: XAUUSD 15min