🧠 RSIMFI100: The Forex Monster by tr1cky.com

Unleash the beast of trend logic with RSIMFI100 – The Forex Monster, a multicurrency MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined breakout trading across global FX pairs. Built by tr1cky.com, this EA fuses momentum intelligence with dynamic risk control, making it a formidable ally for algorithmic traders who demand precision and power.

⚙️ Core Features

• Dual-Momentum Engine: Combines RSI and MFI readings into a custom RSIMFI oscillator, triggering trades only when momentum divergence aligns with monthly trend bias.

• Trend Confirmation Logic: Filters entries based on monthly open direction, ensuring trades follow broader market structure.

• Smart Risk Scaling: Calculates lot size using account balance, SL, and a user-defined risk percentage, with automatic normalization and volume constraints.

• Daily Equity Guardrails: Implements a max daily risk threshold using real-time equity tracking, resetting each day at a customizable hour.

• Multicurrency Deployment: Designed to run across multiple symbols simultaneously.





This EA doesn't just trade — it hunts. With its layered logic and adaptive safeguards, RSIMFI100 is built for traders who want their systems to think before they strike. Whether you're deploying it across majors or exotics, this monster thrives in volatility and rewards discipline.