Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the chart into a form that provides substantial, easier-to-read signals, ideal for anyone seeking a significant trading advantage.

I recommend using the indicator on a line chart (set color to NONE).

The indicator is non-repainting and works in real-time with tick data (so the last bar is always in development according to the current price).

Indicator settings on attached screenshot.









