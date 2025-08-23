TradeTracker Pro – Smart Trade Tracking & Management Utility

Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart.

Key Features

Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on profits, losses, and risk.

Smart ATR-Based Take Profit – Automatically calculates dynamic TP levels using ATR (Average True Range).

Customizable Stop Loss – Protect your account with flexible stop loss settings.

Visual Chart Panel – See trades, entry points, TP, SL, and performance metrics directly on the chart.

One-Click Trade Management – Easy execution, modification, and closing of trades without hassle.

Alerts & Notifications – Get pop-ups, push notifications, and email alerts for trade signals and management updates.

Compatible with All Symbols – Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks on MT4 & MT5.

Lightweight & Fast – Optimized code ensures no platform lag.

Why Choose TradeTracker Pro?

Stay Organized – No more confusion when handling multiple trades.

Increase Accuracy – Use ATR-driven levels for precise exits.

Save Time – Let the utility manage key levels automatically.

Boost Confidence – Know exactly where you stand in the market at all times.

Professional Edge – Designed for traders who want serious results.

Who Can Benefit?

Scalpers – Need fast execution and trade visualization.

Day Traders – Want precise TP/SL management.

Swing Traders – Track multiple positions without missing opportunities.

Algo Traders – Use alongside EAs to monitor and control trades.

Input Settings

Lot Size Control

Slippage Protection

ATR Period & Multiplier

Notification Settings

Customizable Colors for Chart Display

(All settings can be easily adjusted to fit your trading style.)

Get Started

Install TradeTracker Pro today and take your trading to the next level.

Simple to use. Powerful in results. Professional by design.

Don’t just trade blindly – Track. Manage. Profit.