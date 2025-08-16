Trend Confirmation Dashboard
- Indicatori
- Breneer Jacinto
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 12
The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts.
This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger underlying momentum.
Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor up to 7 standard timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1) from a single chart.
-
Dual-Indicator Confirmation: Define trends using a flexible combination of a Moving Average (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for more reliable signals.
-
Fully Customizable Logic: You can choose to use the MA, the RSI, or both together for trend confirmation. All indicator parameters (periods, methods, applied price, RSI levels) are fully adjustable.
-
Intuitive Visual Interface: The on-chart dashboard uses clear, color-coded arrows for immediate trend identification:
-
▲ (Up Arrow): Indicates a confirmed uptrend.
-
▼ (Down Arrow): Indicates a confirmed downtrend.
-
- (Dash): Indicates a neutral or conflicting signal.
-
-
Integrated MA Plot: Optionally display the primary Moving Average directly on your current chart for easy visual reference.
-
Complete Appearance Control: Customize the dashboard's position, colors for up/down/neutral trends, text color, and font size to perfectly match your chart template.
How It Works
The indicator determines the trend for each selected timeframe based on your chosen criteria.
-
MA Trend Condition: An uptrend is signaled if the bar's Close price is above the calculated Moving Average. A downtrend is signaled if the Close price is below the MA.
-
RSI Trend Condition: An uptrend is signaled if the RSI value is above the specified RSI Upper Level . A downtrend is signaled if the RSI is below the RSI Lower Level .
-
Combined Logic: If both MA and RSI are enabled in the settings, both conditions must be met for the dashboard to display a confirmed trend (Up ▲ or Down ▼). If the conditions from the two indicators conflict or are not met, a neutral state (-) is shown.
Input Parameters
The indicator is highly customizable through the following input parameters:
Dashboard Settings
-
Dashboard Corner: Sets the corner of the chart where the dashboard will be displayed (e.g., top-left).
-
X-offset from the corner: The horizontal distance in pixels from the selected corner.
-
Y-offset from the corner: The vertical distance in pixels from the selected corner.
-
Color for Up Trend: The color of the arrow for a confirmed uptrend.
-
Color for Down Trend: The color of the arrow for a confirmed downtrend.
-
Color for Neutral Trend: The color of the dash for a neutral/conflicting trend.
-
Text color for labels: The color of the timeframe labels (M5, H1, etc.).
-
Font size: The font size for all dashboard text.
Trend Definition
-
Use MA for Trend: If true , the Moving Average condition will be used for trend analysis.
-
Moving Average period: The period for the MA calculation.
-
Moving Average method: The MA method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).
-
Applied price for MA: The price used for the MA calculation (Close, Open, High, etc.).
-
Use RSI for Trend: If true , the RSI condition will be used for trend analysis.
-
RSI period: The period for the RSI calculation.
-
Applied price for RSI: The price used for the RSI calculation.
-
RSI level to confirm uptrend: The RSI value above which an uptrend is considered.
-
RSI level to confirm downtrend: The RSI value below which a downtrend is considered.
Visual Settings on Chart
-
Show MA Line on Chart: If true , the MA defined in the "Trend Definition" section will be plotted on the main chart.
-
MA Line Color: The color of the MA line on the chart.
-
MA Line Style: The style of the MA line (solid, dash, dot, etc.).
-
MA Line Width: The thickness of the MA line.
Timeframes to Display
-
Show M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1: Set to true to include the corresponding timeframe in the dashboard. Set to false to hide it.