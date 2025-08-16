Trend Confirmation Dashboard

The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts.

This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger underlying momentum.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor up to 7 standard timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1) from a single chart.

  • Dual-Indicator Confirmation: Define trends using a flexible combination of a Moving Average (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for more reliable signals.

  • Fully Customizable Logic: You can choose to use the MA, the RSI, or both together for trend confirmation. All indicator parameters (periods, methods, applied price, RSI levels) are fully adjustable.

  • Intuitive Visual Interface: The on-chart dashboard uses clear, color-coded arrows for immediate trend identification:

    • ▲ (Up Arrow): Indicates a confirmed uptrend.

    • ▼ (Down Arrow): Indicates a confirmed downtrend.

    • - (Dash): Indicates a neutral or conflicting signal.

  • Integrated MA Plot: Optionally display the primary Moving Average directly on your current chart for easy visual reference.

  • Complete Appearance Control: Customize the dashboard's position, colors for up/down/neutral trends, text color, and font size to perfectly match your chart template.

How It Works

The indicator determines the trend for each selected timeframe based on your chosen criteria.

  1. MA Trend Condition: An uptrend is signaled if the bar's Close price is above the calculated Moving Average. A downtrend is signaled if the Close price is below the MA.

  2. RSI Trend Condition: An uptrend is signaled if the RSI value is above the specified RSI Upper Level . A downtrend is signaled if the RSI is below the RSI Lower Level .

  3. Combined Logic: If both MA and RSI are enabled in the settings, both conditions must be met for the dashboard to display a confirmed trend (Up ▲ or Down ▼). If the conditions from the two indicators conflict or are not met, a neutral state (-) is shown.

Input Parameters

The indicator is highly customizable through the following input parameters:

Dashboard Settings

  • Dashboard Corner: Sets the corner of the chart where the dashboard will be displayed (e.g., top-left).

  • X-offset from the corner: The horizontal distance in pixels from the selected corner.

  • Y-offset from the corner: The vertical distance in pixels from the selected corner.

  • Color for Up Trend: The color of the arrow for a confirmed uptrend.

  • Color for Down Trend: The color of the arrow for a confirmed downtrend.

  • Color for Neutral Trend: The color of the dash for a neutral/conflicting trend.

  • Text color for labels: The color of the timeframe labels (M5, H1, etc.).

  • Font size: The font size for all dashboard text.

Trend Definition

  • Use MA for Trend: If true , the Moving Average condition will be used for trend analysis.

  • Moving Average period: The period for the MA calculation.

  • Moving Average method: The MA method (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted).

  • Applied price for MA: The price used for the MA calculation (Close, Open, High, etc.).

  • Use RSI for Trend: If true , the RSI condition will be used for trend analysis.

  • RSI period: The period for the RSI calculation.

  • Applied price for RSI: The price used for the RSI calculation.

  • RSI level to confirm uptrend: The RSI value above which an uptrend is considered.

  • RSI level to confirm downtrend: The RSI value below which a downtrend is considered.

Visual Settings on Chart

  • Show MA Line on Chart: If true , the MA defined in the "Trend Definition" section will be plotted on the main chart.

  • MA Line Color: The color of the MA line on the chart.

  • MA Line Style: The style of the MA line (solid, dash, dot, etc.).

  • MA Line Width: The thickness of the MA line.

Timeframes to Display

  • Show M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1: Set to true to include the corresponding timeframe in the dashboard. Set to false to hide it.


