Session X

Master the market sessions and trade breakouts with confidence. Session X is a complete, all-in-one trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give you a clear edge in today's markets.

This powerful tool automatically identifies the most critical price ranges—key market sessions and the Previous Day Range  —and equips you with a professional suite of tools to trade them. Go beyond simple boxes and get high-quality, confirmed breakout alerts, automatic profit targets, and all the essential information you need, displayed cleanly on your chart.

Whether you are a day trader or a scalper, Session X provides the structure and automation you need to trade key levels with confidence.

Key Features

  • Intelligent Custom Session Box: Pinpoint the most volatile market sessions with a fully customizable box. See the range of the London, New York, or Asian sessions with ease.

  • One-Click Session Presets: No more converting timezones! Use the convenient dropdown menu to instantly select major overlaps like the London/New York Overlap, the Tokyo/London Overlap, or a Full New York Day, pre-configured for a standard UTC+3 broker. A manual option gives you full control.

  • Pre-Session Placeholder: Never miss a session start again. Our unique placeholder feature draws a thin line marking the time range of an upcoming session before it begins, so you can visually prepare.

  • Automatic Previous Day Range (PDR) Box: In addition to sessions, instantly see the most important support and resistance levels for the current trading day. The PDR high and low are automatically drawn and updated daily.

  • "At-a-Glance" Information: Dynamic labels automatically display the exact High and Low prices of each range, as well as the total volatility in points. No more using the crosshair tool!

  • SMART Breakout Alerts: This is not your average alert system. Get notified of high-probability breakouts with our crucial "On Bar Close" confirmation setting, designed to filter out false signals from wicks. Alerts can be sent via Pop-up, Push Notification to your phone, or Email.

  • AUTOMATIC Profit Targets: The ultimate smart feature. On a confirmed breakout, the indicator automatically calculates and draws projected profit target levels (TP1 and TP2) on your chart using the "Measured Move" technique. This removes the guesswork from your exit strategy.

  • Lightweight & Fully Customizable: Clean, efficient code that doesn't slow down your terminal. Customize every color, label, and setting to match your personal trading style.

How to Use Session X: Trading Strategies

Session X is designed to support two primary trading strategies:

Strategy 1: The Intraday Session Momentum This strategy focuses on capturing momentum during the most liquid parts of the day.

  1. Setup: Set the Session Preset to SESSION_LONDON_NEW_YORK . Then, set Box to Monitor for Alerts to ALERT_SOURCE_SESSION_BOX .

  2. Wait for the Signal: The indicator will first wait for the London/New York overlap session to establish a range. It will then monitor for a breakout of that specific session's range.

  3. Execute: A breakout of the session range often signals a strong continuation move. Use the automatically drawn, session-based profit targets to plan your exit. This strategy is perfect for traders looking for faster moves on lower timeframes.

Strategy 2: The Daily PDR Breakout This is a classic strategy for determining the bias for the entire trading day.

  1. Setup: In the indicator settings, go to "Breakout Alerts". Set Box to Monitor for Alerts to ALERT_SOURCE_PDR and Alert Condition to ON_BAR_CLOSE .

  2. Wait for the Signal: The indicator will now watch for a candle to close above the PDR high or below the PDR low. You will get an alert when this happens.

  3. Execute: When you receive a confirmed breakout alert, your trade plan is already on the chart. The projected TP1 and TP2 lines give you logical exit points. You can visually assess the risk-to-reward by comparing the distance to your stop-loss (e.g., the PDR's midpoint) with the distance to TP1.

Settings and Parameters Guide

  • [Custom Session Box] This section gives you full control over the session box. Use the main dropdown to select from popular pre-configured sessions like the London/New York overlap, or choose 'Manual' to define your own custom time window using the start and end time inputs. You can also customize the box's color and choose whether it should be filled or just an outline.

  • [PDR Box] Here, you can enable or disable the Previous Day Range box. Customize the colors for the upper (premium) and lower (discount) halves of the range and decide if the boxes should be filled with color.

  • [Labels & Text] Control all the on-chart information. You can individually enable or disable the price labels for the high/low and the range size label (in points). You also have full control over the color and font size of all text labels displayed by the indicator.

  • [Breakout Alerts] This is the control center for the smart alert system. First, use the dropdown to select which range you want to monitor for breakouts—either the PDR or the Custom Session Box. Next, choose your confirmation type: 'On Bar Close' for a high-quality, confirmed signal, or 'On Price Touch' for an instant notification. Finally, select your preferred alert methods by enabling on-screen pop-ups, push notifications to your mobile device, or email alerts.

  • [Profit Targets] Activate and configure the automatic profit target feature. You can turn the projected TP lines on or off completely. Adjust the multipliers to control how far the targets are projected from the breakout level (e.g., a multiplier of 1.0 projects 100% of the range's size). You can also customize the color and style (dotted, dashed, solid, etc.) of the target lines to fit your chart theme.

    ## An Important Note on Timezones

    This indicator is designed to work perfectly for any user, anywhere in the world, with any broker. The key is to understand the difference between your local time and your broker's server time.

    Your Personal Timezone 🌎

    Your personal, local timezone (where you live) does not affect how the indicator works or how you should set it up.

    All time-based settings in the indicator are based purely on your Broker's Server Time. This is the time you see ticking in your MT5 "Market Watch" window. As long as you configure the sessions relative to that clock, the indicator will be perfectly synchronized with the market's movements.

    Your Broker's Timezone (The Important Part) 

    The one-click Session Presets (like London/NY Overlap) are pre-configured for brokers that use a UTC+3 timezone. This is a very common server time for brokers who align their daily candle close with the 5 PM New York close.

    If your broker uses a different timezone (like UTC+2 or GMT), the presets will be off. But you can easily adjust this in seconds.

    Here’s how:

    Step 1: Find Your Broker's Timezone

    Compare your broker's time in the Market Watch with a universal UTC clock (you can google "UTC time"). The difference is your broker's offset (e.g., UTC+2).

    Step 2: Calculate the Correct Times

    Use these standard UTC times for the key sessions to calculate the correct time for your broker.

    • London/NY Overlap: 13:00 to 17:00 UTC

    • Tokyo/London Overlap: 07:00 to 09:00 UTC

    • New York Day Close: 21:00 UTC

    Step 3: Use the Manual Setting

    In the indicator inputs, simply select SESSION_MANUAL from the dropdown and enter the correct times you just calculated.

    Example:

    • Let's say your broker uses a UTC+2 timezone.

    • The London/NY Overlap starts at 13:00 UTC. For your broker, this is 13:00 + 2 hours = 15:00 .

    • You would set the manual inputs to:

      • Start Time: "15:00"

      • End Time: "19:00"

    By following these simple steps, any user can ensure the session boxes are drawn with perfect accuracy, no matter their location or broker.




Prodotti consigliati
Intuition AlgBot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
Spread swap candle closing broker time
Tatiana Zvereva
Indicatori
Everything is simple. The usual Information indicator. Shows on the chart: Current spread, buy swap, sell swap, time to close the candle, broker time. The indicator can be placed at the top right or at the bottom right of the chart. Most often, the spread is called the difference between the sale and purchase price. Swap is the cost of transferring a position to the next day. 
Harmonic Patterns Detector MT5
Zakri Bin Othman
5 (2)
Indicatori
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Harmonic Patterns Detector indicator draws harmonic patterns on chart. Harmonic patterns have a high hit-rate of around 80% and are excellent for trade entries. They are used as price reversal points. Some of them have a long history of usage and were created by famous traders like H. M. Gartley. Many harmonic patterns are included
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Lo scopo di questo indicatore è trovare i livelli di Murray su tutti i timeframe e combinarli in livelli combo che includono livelli di segnale basati su forti livelli di Murray (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). Più piccolo è il timeframe, maggiori sono le possibilità di vedere immediatamente il livello combo. Sarà evidenziato in colore. Se si posiziona il cursore su un numero qualsiasi, apparirà un tooltip che indicherà a quale timeframe appartiene il livello. Tuttavia, il timeframe corrente sarà semp
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicatori
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
ChartExpert Buy vs Sell Power Visualizer
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicatori
Visualizzatore della Forza di Acquisto vs Vendita (Buy vs Sell Power Strength Visualizer)   Descrizione : Il "Visualizzatore della Forza di Acquisto vs Vendita" è un esclusivo indicatore per MetaTrader 5 che trasforma l'analisi della forza del mercato in un'esperienza visiva intuitiva. Mostra gli indicatori di Forza d'Acquisto e Forza di Vendita, colorando lo sfondo del grafico in base alla forza dominante:   Verde   → Forza d'Acquisto dominante (pressione rialzista)   Rosso   → Forza d
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Trending Volatility System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - è un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le entrate. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare o ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione del trend a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore del segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. P
Pivot Prof
Paul Anscombe
4.91 (35)
Indicatori
Ulimate MTF Support & Resistance - 5 Star Best Seller  Sale now on save $10    (normal price $79) Beginner or Professional our best selling multi-timeframe Pivot Prof will enhance your trading and bring you great trade opportunities with the Support and Resistance levels that professionals use. Pivot trading is a simple effective method for entering and exiting the market at key levels and has been used by professionals for decades and works on all symbols: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies etc. P
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement For 5
Jianyuan Huang
Indicatori
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement PRO Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT5 platform, ideal for traders who use the  Golden Section trading Demo： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy ob
One Click Automatic Trend Line
Przemyslaw Adam Bednarz
Indicatori
Save your time . Select area and the trend line will draw automatically . Draw a support and resistance line for the selected range with two mouse clicks .  If you need to, you can also draw a line for support and resistance based on separate areas. The resistance trend line is drawn based on the first and last highs inside the selected area; The support trend line is drawn based on first and last lows inside the selected area;
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicatori
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
IB Predator
Hristo Dimov
Experts
Inside Bar Index Predator MT5 Expert Advisor Harness the Power of Inside Bars with Automated Precision Introducing the Inside Bar Index Predator,  a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-probability trading setups. This automated trading solution meticulously scans the market for inside bar patterns, strategically placing buy and sell stop orders to maximize profit potential. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Detection: Accurately identifies inside bar formations on you
Jesse Livermore Price Action WickExtremePrinter
Hussein Al Foj
Indicatori
WickExtreme Price Printer — Trade Where Price Tells the Truth Introducing the WickExtreme Price Printer , a precision tool designed for serious traders who believe that price wicks are not noise—they are signals . Built on the timeless principles of Jesse Livermore's price-reading tactics , this indicator reveals real-time market intent by printing key high and low wick prices directly on the chart, with clean, vintage-style visuals. Features: Wick Price Printing : Automatically prints the price
Asian Session Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
Asian Session Breakout EA – Trading automatico intelligente e preciso Asian Session Breakout EA è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato per negoziare le rotture durante la sessione asiatica. Individua l’intervallo di prezzi formatosi nelle ore di bassa volatilità, attende una rottura confermata e apre operazioni con rigoroso controllo del rischio e tempismo preciso. L’EA è ottimizzato per il timeframe M5. Per impostazione predefinita, è altamente efficace su GBPJPY durante la
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (24)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
GoldenCeres
Keve Nagy
Indicatori
Cari operatori Forex, Sono lieto di presentarvi l’indicatore GoldenCeres, uno strumento che è stato fondamentale nel nostro percorso di trading nell’ultimo anno. Il mio amico più stretto ed io abbiamo utilizzato questo indicatore per navigare con successo attraverso i mercati Forex, e ora siamo ansiosi di condividerlo con la comunità MQL5. GoldenCeres è un indicatore intuitivo e facile da usare, progettato per i trader che hanno una certa esperienza nel trading Forex. Fornisce segnali chiari di
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
Zbynek Liska
Indicatori
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
EMA Retrace
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Retrace Strategy Overview The   EMA Crossover Pro EA   is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines   trend-following   principles with   advanced risk management   to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters. Core Trading Logic EMA Crossover System Dual EMA Configuration : Fast EMA (6-period) : Quick trend detection Slow EMA (15-period) : Overall trend direction Trend Alignment : Trades only in the direction of t
Gold Targets 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicatori
I   Gold Target   sono il miglior indicatore di tendenza. L'algoritmo unico dell'indicatore analizza il movimento del prezzo dell'asset, tenendo conto di fattori di analisi tecnica e matematica, determina i punti di ingresso più redditizi, emette un segnale sotto forma di freccia e il livello di prezzo (ACQUISTA Entrata / VENDI Entrata) per aprire un ordine. L'indicatore mostra inoltre immediatamente il livello di prezzo per lo Stop Loss e cinque livelli di prezzo per il Take Profit. ATTENZION
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicatori
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
Gann dynamic square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
Trend Info
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
By launching the Trend Info indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The indicator is based on the calculation of price values, in order to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. The trader uses the Trend Info indicator to determine the market situation. This is a trending alg
Accurate Gold MT5
Willie Lim
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Accurate Gold   è uno strumento user-friendly, intuitivo e facile da utilizzare, indipendentemente dal livello di esperienza dei trader. È progettato per i trader che cercano segnali precisi nel timeframe M5 nel mercato dell'oro. Questo indicatore utilizza algoritmi matematici avanzati per analizzare i movimenti dei prezzi e la dinamica dei volumi, generando segnali precisi di acquisto e vendita. Le caratteristiche distintive di questo indicatore, compresa la sua natura non ridipi
Omega Support Resistance MT5
James Erasmus
Indicatori
Soutien et résistance Omega Un indicateur unique pour les stratégies d'achat bas et de vente élevée Entrées de type inversion, à mesure que le prix monte jusqu'à la ligne complète, attendez-vous à ce que le prix tourne/balance/inverse Peut échanger des graphiques de 1 à 5 minutes avec 4 heures pour les configurations interjournalières ou m15 et plus avec quotidiennement, 1 heure avec hebdomadaire pour les configurations à long terme Prédicteur de prix futur de haute précision pour le haut ou le
CPA Candle Pattern Analyze
Dmitriy Zabudskiy
Indicatori
CPA - "Candle Pattern Analyze" - Индикатор поиска и анализа свечных моделей. Индикатор осуществляет поиск наиболее ликвидных свечных моделей, а так же производит анализ истории, как развивалась цена в прошлом. Внимание! В тестере стратегий индикатор показывает только свечные модели. Линии возможного движения, формируются на истории, и показываются только в терминале (естественно при условии наличия истории выбранного интервала). Настройки индикатора по умолчанию - минимальны, то есть, перед испо
Better Volume MT5
Illia Zhavarankau
1 (1)
Indicatori
Description: The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT5 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color histogram in an additional window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT5 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed. Input parameters: MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (72)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicatori
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi del mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Abbiamo sviluppato Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo più sistematico e chiaro, con l’obiettivo di aumentare l’efficienza operativa e creare una sostenibilità a lungo termine per la tua strategia. Questo strumento è sviluppato sulla base del framework Smart Mon
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione pensata per i trader che desiderano impostare lo stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, invece di indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi crescenti, minimi decrescenti) con un moderno sistema di rilevamento dei breakout, identificando con precisione dove si trova il prossimo livello logico di st
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (97)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (54)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (18)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Indicatori
Ti presentiamo   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre colorate di faci
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
nota: questo indicatore e' per METATRADER5, se vuoi la versione per  METATRADER4 questo e' il link:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO   riconosce un nuovo TREND sul nascere, non sbaglia mai. La sicurezza di identificare un nuovo TREND non ha prezzo. DESCRIZIONE TRENDMAESTRO identifica un nuovo TREND sul nascere, questo indicatore prende in esame la volatilita' i volumi ed il momentum per identificare il momento in cui c'e' un'esplosione di uno  o
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (23)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.18 (22)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (10)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
Altri dall’autore
Structure Plotter
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to automate the process of identifying and visualizing market structure, a cornerstone of price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading. It intelligently maps the flow of the market by plotting Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) directly on your chart. How It Works The indicator's logic is based on detecting pivot swing points using a configurable number of bars to the left and right of a candle. It then uses these pivots t
FREE
Pip Calculator
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Pip Value Calculator - Instant Risk Assessment on Your Chart This powerful and lightweight utility instantly calculates the precise monetary value for any pip movement, displaying it directly on your chart so you can assess risk and potential profit at a glance. At its core, the indicator's sophisticated calculation engine runs silently with every price tick, ensuring the information you see is always up-to-date. It automatically detects the instrument you are trading—whether it's a Forex pair,
FREE
Hour Candle
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Time your trades perfectly with the Ultimate Candle Timer . This professional tool for MetaTrader 5 gives you a precise and smooth countdown to the next candle without any lag. It's built for traders who need reliable performance and runs efficiently without slowing down your computer. Unlike other timers, it provides a steady, second-by-second countdown that works perfectly even when the market is slow.
FREE
Color Change MA
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation. Key Features: Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green: Indicates a bullish bias. By default, this occurs when the M
Triple Momentum Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Triple Momentum Pro - The Ultimate 3-in-1 Trend Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of Triple Momentum Pro , the all-in-one indicator that combines three powerful, customized trend-following systems into a single, easy-to-read visual tool. Stop cluttering your charts with multiple indicators and get clear, confident signals for any market and any timeframe. Key Features: Three Powerful Indicators in One: Combines a unique FollowLine trend-tracker, a classic SuperTrend , and the dynamic PMax (Prof
Order Manager Pro
Breneer Jacinto
Utilità
Order Manager Pro: The Ultimate Trade Management Panel Take full control of your manual trading with Order Manager Pro , the all-in-one trade management utility designed for speed, precision, and flexibility. Stop juggling multiple windows and complex calculations. This powerful panel places every critical trading function right on your chart, allowing you to react to market movements instantly and manage your risk flawlessly. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool wi
Color Change MA MT5
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
The Color Change MA is a versatile custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 4, providing clear visual signals on trend direction and momentum. It features a Moving Average (MA) line that intelligently changes color based on the MA's position relative to the current candle's open and close prices, with an optional but powerful RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter for enhanced confirmation. Key Features: Dynamic Color-Changing MA: Green:   Indicates a bullish bias.   By default, this occurs when t
Previous Line
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Master the Market with the Previous Line Indicator! Automated Support and Resistance! Are you tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines every single day? The Previous Line indicator is the ultimate tool for traders who value precision and efficiency. This powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator automatically identifies and draws the most significant horizontal support and resistance levels from previous price periods, letting you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Automatic S/R Levels
Telegram Notifier EA
Breneer Jacinto
Utilità
Telegram Notifier EA: Instant MT5 Trade Alerts & Reports Stay connected to your trading account 24/7 with the most comprehensive Telegram notifier on the MQL5 marketplace. This powerful Expert Advisor instantly sends all your MetaTrader 5 trading activity directly to your phone, tablet, or desktop via Telegram. Never miss an important market event or trade execution again. Whether you're away from your terminal or managing multiple accounts, this EA gives you the peace of mind that comes from be
Triple Momentum
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Triple Momentum - 3-in-1 Trend Indicator with Push Alerts Dominate the trend with Triple Momentum , the ultimate all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool combines three renowned trend-following systems— FollowLine, SuperTrend, and PMax —into a single, clean, and highly effective visual display. Stop cluttering your charts and gain a clear, confident edge in any market by leveraging the power of triple confirmation for your entry, exit, and trade management strategies. Overview &
Forex Trading Session
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Advanced Session Boxes with World Clock This indicator provides a comprehensive solution for visualizing the major forex trading sessions directly on your chart. It is designed to help traders identify the market's most active periods by highlighting the price action during the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. In addition to session boxes, the indicator includes a sleek, on-screen dashboard that acts as a world clock and session status panel, ensuring you're always in sync with glob
Volatility Bar Colorizer
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
Volatility Bar Colorizer: See Spikes & Squeezes Instantly Stop guessing if a market move is significant. The Volatility Bar Colorizer is a professional-grade indicator that instantly reveals the hidden strength behind every candlestick, allowing you to trade with greater clarity and confidence. By intelligently coloring bars based on their size relative to the Average True Range (ATR), this powerful tool cleans up your chart and lets you see high-momentum spikes and low-volatility squeezes at a
Trend Confirmation Dashboard
Breneer Jacinto
Indicatori
The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts. This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger u
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione