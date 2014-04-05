[Custom Session Box] This section gives you full control over the session box. Use the main dropdown to select from popular pre-configured sessions like the London/New York overlap, or choose 'Manual' to define your own custom time window using the start and end time inputs. You can also customize the box's color and choose whether it should be filled or just an outline.

[PDR Box] Here, you can enable or disable the Previous Day Range box. Customize the colors for the upper (premium) and lower (discount) halves of the range and decide if the boxes should be filled with color.

[Labels & Text] Control all the on-chart information. You can individually enable or disable the price labels for the high/low and the range size label (in points). You also have full control over the color and font size of all text labels displayed by the indicator.

[Breakout Alerts] This is the control center for the smart alert system. First, use the dropdown to select which range you want to monitor for breakouts—either the PDR or the Custom Session Box. Next, choose your confirmation type: 'On Bar Close' for a high-quality, confirmed signal, or 'On Price Touch' for an instant notification. Finally, select your preferred alert methods by enabling on-screen pop-ups, push notifications to your mobile device, or email alerts.

[Profit Targets] Activate and configure the automatic profit target feature. You can turn the projected TP lines on or off completely. Adjust the multipliers to control how far the targets are projected from the breakout level (e.g., a multiplier of 1.0 projects 100% of the range's size). You can also customize the color and style (dotted, dashed, solid, etc.) of the target lines to fit your chart theme.





## An Important Note on Timezones

This indicator is designed to work perfectly for any user, anywhere in the world, with any broker. The key is to understand the difference between your local time and your broker's server time.

Your Personal Timezone 🌎

Your personal, local timezone (where you live) does not affect how the indicator works or how you should set it up.

All time-based settings in the indicator are based purely on your Broker's Server Time. This is the time you see ticking in your MT5 "Market Watch" window. As long as you configure the sessions relative to that clock, the indicator will be perfectly synchronized with the market's movements.

Your Broker's Timezone (The Important Part)

The one-click Session Presets (like London/NY Overlap) are pre-configured for brokers that use a UTC+3 timezone. This is a very common server time for brokers who align their daily candle close with the 5 PM New York close.

If your broker uses a different timezone (like UTC+2 or GMT), the presets will be off. But you can easily adjust this in seconds.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Find Your Broker's Timezone

Compare your broker's time in the Market Watch with a universal UTC clock (you can google "UTC time"). The difference is your broker's offset (e.g., UTC+2).

Step 2: Calculate the Correct Times

Use these standard UTC times for the key sessions to calculate the correct time for your broker.

London/NY Overlap: 13:00 to 17:00 UTC

Tokyo/London Overlap: 07:00 to 09:00 UTC

New York Day Close: 21:00 UTC

Step 3: Use the Manual Setting

In the indicator inputs, simply select SESSION_MANUAL from the dropdown and enter the correct times you just calculated.

Example:

Let's say your broker uses a UTC+2 timezone.

The London/NY Overlap starts at 13:00 UTC. For your broker, this is 13:00 + 2 hours = 15:00 .

You would set the manual inputs to: Start Time: "15:00" End Time: "19:00"



By following these simple steps, any user can ensure the session boxes are drawn with perfect accuracy, no matter their location or broker.