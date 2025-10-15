Cobra Arrow

The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness.

Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum shifts align with volatility contraction or expansion. The system filters noise by examining recent price behavior to validate each signal, ensuring that arrows appear only under consistent multi-bar confirmation conditions.

In addition to on-chart visualization, Cobra Arrow supports fully configurable alerts (sound, message, email, and push), enabling real-time trade monitoring without constant screen presence. Designed for intraday and swing traders alike, it offers clarity, discipline, and tactical precision without revealing its underlying proprietary logic.


Altri dall’autore
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore fornisce frecce di acquisto e vendita con una media mobile e un colore della barra basato sull'EMA Solo le frecce di acquisto vengono mostrate sopra la media mobile e solo le frecce di vendita vengono mostrate sotto la media mobile Le frecce si basano su un algoritmo di inversione e quindi cercano di trovare i punti di pullback Gli avvisi possono essere attivati ​​a piacere Adatto a qualsiasi periodo di tempo o strumento di scelta Si prega di testare in demo prima de
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Frog Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Frog Arrow indicator identifies potential bullish and bearish turning points using a combination of the Williams %R (WPR) and RSI indicators over a short period. It plots upward (aqua) and downward (yellow) arrows directly on the chart to signal buy or sell opportunities. The indicator includes filters such as historical bar validation and an optional moving average filter to reduce false signals. It also supports early signals by detecting momentum changes before the main trigger. Alerts
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Tjomma T3 Rsi
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is a T3 and Rsi based oscillator with color change.  The indicator repaints. Check out my indicator - Pullback Arrows -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123506 The values and colors can be changed as preferred. Please play around with the settings to get better signals. The fast line gives earlier signals but if you want confirmation wait for the cross or slow line to change color also. Buy when lines is closer to the 20 line and sell closer to the 80 line. Symbol: An
Arrow X
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Un indicatore a freccia non ridisegnato per aiutare con le voci Segnali migliori vengono forniti dai mercati in tendenza Attendi che la barra corrente si chiuda per bloccare la freccia in posizione Basta caricare il grafico senza impostazioni da confondere Il colore e la dimensione della freccia possono essere regolati L'indicatore può essere utilizzato con qualsiasi coppia o qualsiasi intervallo temporale: Forex, criptovaluta ..... Meglio fare trading con il trend temporale più ampio ----------
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Test in demo before purchase Enjoy
Bulls vs Bears Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is a simple bar oscillator with green and red bars The calculation of the bars are Rsi based The values of the bars does not recalculate after bar has closed Higher green bars shows possible bullish momentum and vice versa The indicator has no settings or alerts  The colors can be adjusted as preferred but the bar width should remain on default  Suitable for any timeframe or instrument Test in demo before purchase Enjoy ------------------------------------------------------
The Hill
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is a histogram for scalping the lower timeframes  When the hill behind appears go short and when it disappears go long  The indicator has only sound alerts  The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for lower timeframes - 1 - 5 minutes Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -----------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow the Color
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator consist of a moving average, color candles and zigzag dots The candles and moving average is non repaint but the zigzag dots repaint The idea is to trade in the direction of the trend Buy Follow the Color and receive my indicator waves for free Bullish signal - 1. Price above moving average                        2. Green dot appeared below red candle                        3. Enter after first green candle Bearish signal - 1. Price below moving average                        
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Arrow Simulator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Arrow simulator gives buy and sell signals based on non repaint arrow logic It also shows take profit and stop loss placement based on average true range Also provided is a simulation panel in the corner to show how the signals performed over a set number of bars When running in strategy tester or live lower the number of bars to reduce using pc resources and speed up back testing Filter out arrows with the ma filter if needed and choose your trading time  Default settings is for 5m EUR/USD
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Arrow Monkey
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Arrow Monkey is an arrow indicator that enhances it's signals with a neural-style smoothing window. It computes internal machine assisted Epsilon, then applies a signal line averaged over a user-defined "NeuralWindow" for adaptive smoothing. Unique to this tool, it inverts signal logic—plotting up arrows on bearish signals  and down arrows on bullish signals  — to anticipate potential reversals. Optional alerts notify on fresh signals. Symbol: Any Timeframe - 15m - 1H
Fibo Trend Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Fibo Trend Lines indicator combines ATR-based dynamic stop levels with Fibonacci retracement zones to define bullish and bearish trend lines on the chart. It uses dual configurations to track short- and long-term trends, adapting dynamically to market volatility. By calculating trend direction and projecting stop levels based on Fibonacci ratios and ATR multipliers, it provides clear visual guidance for trend continuation or reversal points. Ideal for identifying trade zones, trailing st
Zebra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Zebra Arrow is a custom technical analysis indicator. It generates non-repainting buy and sell arrow signals based on a hybrid strategy combining Williams’ %R (WPR) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum criteria, enhanced with optional Moving Average (MA) filter . This makes it a versatile tool for trend-following and breakout strategies across multiple timeframes. Supports customizable: On-screen alerts Sound notifications Visualization Arrows : Aqua for buy, Yellow for sell (ca
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Cyborg Arrow Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Cyborg Arrow Ai is a next-generation neural-trade interface engineered for high-frequency market navigation. Fused with dual-pulse MACD logic and a quantum-calibrated confirmation matrix, it detects tactical trend reversals with AI-grade accuracy. The system deploys Optic Pulse markers — vivid up/down arrows — precisely after neural synchronization confirms directional integrity. Integrated pulse-strength analysis filters out noise, ensuring only high-fidelity signals pass through the Cyborg Co
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
Euro Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Euro Macro Strength Index is a custom MT4 indicator designed to measure the relative strength or weakness of the Euro across its six major currency pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD). By applying weighted calculations based on liquidity, the indicator builds a composite strength index that reflects Euro momentum in real time. A smoothed line and a signal line are plotted to help traders identify directional bias, potential reversals, and crossovers for trading signals. T
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies. It covers eight assets : USD (Red) EUR (Blue) GBP (Purple) JPY
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Market vs Dollar Analyzer
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The Market vs Dollar Analyzer is a professional trading tool designed to measure the relative balance between the US Dollar’s strength and the broader market environment. It plots two dynamic lines in a separate indicator window: one representing the aggregated performance of the US Dollar, and the other representing a broader "market force." Both are normalized onto a common scale for easy visual comparison, with a central neutral reference line that highlights equilibrium conditions. This dual
Simple T3
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicatori
The indicator is a very simple oscillator based on T3 Green and red bars shows bullish or bearish direction  Also above and below the zero line can show sentiment The T3 value and price can be adjusted according to your trading style The colors can also be changed as preferred Please test in tester before purchase Enjoy!!! ---------------------------------
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione