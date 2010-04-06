Triple Momentum

Triple Momentum - 3-in-1 Trend Indicator with Push Alerts

Dominate the trend with Triple Momentum, the ultimate all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool combines three renowned trend-following systems—FollowLine, SuperTrend, and PMax—into a single, clean, and highly effective visual display. Stop cluttering your charts and gain a clear, confident edge in any market by leveraging the power of triple confirmation for your entry, exit, and trade management strategies.

Overview & Key Features

Triple Momentum is designed for traders who value clarity, confirmation, and timely signals. By integrating three distinct momentum calculations, it provides a comprehensive view of the market's direction and strength.

  • Three Indicators in One:

    1. FollowLine: A unique trend line based on Bollinger Bands and ATR that dynamically tracks price action, acting as a responsive support and resistance level. It shows Up (blue), Down (orange), and Neutral/Sideways (dotted gray) market phases.

    2. SuperTrend: The classic, reliable trend indicator. It provides the core of our signal system, clearly plotting trend direction with colored lines (green for up, red for down) and an optional color-filled background.

    3. PMax (Profit Maximizer): An additional confirmation line based on a moving average and ATR, designed to keep you in profitable trends longer.

  • Clear & Non-Repainting Signals: Receive precise Buy (lime) and Sell (red) arrow signals the moment the SuperTrend indicates a confirmed trend change. The signals are generated on bar close and do not repaint.

  • Never Miss an Opportunity with Multi-Alerts: The indicator is equipped with a complete alert system to ensure you are notified of every signal, even when you're away from your screen.

    • Standard MetaTrader pop-up alerts.

    • Customizable sound alerts.

    • Push notifications sent directly to your mobile device.

  • Trade with High Confidence: Use the principle of confluence for maximum signal strength. The highest probability trades occur when all three lines align, giving you a powerful confirmation that is difficult to ignore.

  • Fully Customizable To Your Strategy: Take full control of your analysis. Every parameter for the three indicators is fully adjustable in the input settings. You can also toggle each component on or off to match your trading style.

How to Use the Indicator

  • High-Probability Entry:

    • Buy Signal: Enter a long position when a lime Buy arrow appears, and for stronger confirmation, ensure the PMax line is green and the FollowLine is blue.

    • Sell Signal: Enter a short position when a red Sell arrow appears, and for stronger confirmation, ensure the PMax line is red and the FollowLine is orange.

  • Trade & Trend Management:

    • Use the SuperTrend or PMax lines as a dynamic trailing stop-loss to protect your profits as the trend progresses.

    • When the FollowLine turns into a dotted gray line, it suggests the market is losing momentum or entering a consolidation phase, providing a signal to be cautious or consider taking profits.

Input Parameters

--- FollowLine Settings ---

  • BB Period

  • BB Deviations

  • Use ATR Filter

  • ATR Period

--- SuperTrend Settings ---

  • Show SuperTrend Line

  • SuperTrend ATR Period

  • SuperTrend Factor

  • Show SuperTrend Filling

--- PMax Settings ---

  • Show PMax Line

  • PMax MA Period

  • PMax MA Method

  • PMax ATR Period

  • PMax Factor

  • PMax Color by Candle Pos.

--- General Settings ---

  • Hide Buy/Sell Arrows

  • Enable On-Screen & Sound Alerts

  • Enable Push Notifications to Mobile

  • Buy Alert Sound

  • Sell Alert Sound


