MT5 Forecast System GIFT

Please add PREFIX and/or SUFFIX via settings if your Broker Chart Symbol is different (e.g. suffix = .r).

This is forecast system.

On the moment of the breakout/forecast: the indicator draws retrace zone (yellow) and three targets.

The levels act as support and resistance.

Please use on EURUSD... the quality of the forecast is the same on other forex pairs... also for GOLD (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
For these pairs you will have to buy or rent the official version.

Happy Trading to You. Peter


Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND).
This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated.
This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move.
Indicatori
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact me
