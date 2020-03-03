AI Hybrid Trader

- AI-Hybrid Trader - 

Smart Trading Powered by Artificial Intelligence


Limited Launch Offer – Act Now!


To celebrate the launch of AI Hybrid Trader, we are offering a special introductory price.

Our Pricing Structure is Designed to Reward Early Adopters:

  • First 10 Licenses: Only $649and will increase by $150 with every 10 sales.

  • Final Price: Thereafter, the price will reach its final, permanent value of  $949.





AI-Hybrid-Trader is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines the power of Artificial Intelligence with proven trading strategies. This EA uses an advanced Neural Network and Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) algorithm that learns and adapts to market conditions in real-time.

🧠 KEY FEATURES

Intelligent AI Core :

  • Self-learning Neural Network that improves over time
  • Q-Learning algorithm for optimal decision making
  • Hybrid approach: 70% proven rules + 30% AI intelligence
  • Adaptive parameters that adjust to market volatility

Advanced Risk Management

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Built-in Circuit Breaker for daily/weekly loss protection
  • Smart lot sizing based on account equity
  • Maximum drawdown protection

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Standalone AI trading
  • Optional Grid trading system
  • Multiple confirmation filters (RSI, Bollinger Bands, Candlestick patterns)


    ⚠️ IMPORTANT: TRAINING REQUIRED BEFORE LIVE TRADING

    This EA MUST be trained before use!


    Unlike regular EAs, AI-Hybrid-Trader needs to learn your chosen market first:

    1. Attach EA to your chart
    2. Set TRAIN_AND_SAVE mode in settings
    3. Run backtest for 1-2 minutes to train the AI
    4. AI model is saved - now EA is ready for live trading!

    Training only takes a few minutes but is essential for optimal performance.


    📈 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS


    Setting
    		 Recommendation
    Symbols
    		 GOLD (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and most major pairs
    Timeframe
    		 M5, M15, H1 (optimized for H1)
    Minimum Deposit
    		 $500 USD (recommended $1,000+)
    Leverage
    		 1:100 or higher recommended
    Account Type
    		 Hedge or Netting
    Broker
    		 Low spread broker recommended

    💡 WHY CHOOSE AI-HYBRID-TRADER?

     Self-Improving – AI learns from market data and improves continuously
     Adaptive – Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions
     Protected – Multiple safety features prevent large losses
     Transparent – Full control over all parameters
     Universal – Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, and more


    ⚡ QUICK START GUIDE


    METHOD 1: Via Strategy Tester (Faster)

    1. Open MT5 Strategy Tester
    2. Select the EA and your chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15)
    3. Set InpBacktestMode = TRAIN_AND_SAVE
    4. Run backtest (1-2 minutes) – AI model is automatically saved
    5. Attach EA to live chart with InpBacktestMode = MODE_TRADING
    6. Important: Use the SAME Magic Number as in Strategy Tester!
    7. Enable AutoTrading and start trading

    METHOD 2: Via Info Panel (On Live Chart)

    1. Attach EA to chart with InpBacktestMode = MODE_TRADING
    2. Enable Show Info Panel = true in settings
    3. Click TRAIN_MODEL button on the panel – wait until complete
    4. Click SAVE_MODEL button to save the trained AI
    5. Click LOAD_MODEL button to activate the AI
    6. EA is now ready for trading!

     For more clarity and more details about how to set up and install this EA, read the article here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763944


    An Important Note on Backtesting vs. Live Trading

    AI Hybrid Trader is engineered to excel in dynamic, live market conditions. Its greatest strength lies in its ability to learn and adapt in real-time from every trade it takes and to respond to shifts in market volatility.

    Due to this adaptive nature, the results from a backtest in the Strategy Tester may not fully reflect its true performance potential in a live market. Why?

    • Backtesting is Static: A backtest is a simulation on a fixed set of past data. It cannot replicate how our Adaptive AI will evolve and refine its strategy over weeks or months of live trading.

    • The News Filter is Inactive: The crucial news filter feature does not function during backtests, meaning the simulation will not avoid the periods of extreme volatility that the EA is designed to sidestep in live trading.

    Many EAs on the market show "perfect" equity curves in backtests. Often, this is a sign of over-optimization or "history reading," where a robot is simply designed to succeed on a specific historical dataset. AI Hybrid Trader is different. Our focus is on robust, long-term, adaptive performance in the real world, not on unrealistic backtest curves.

    We strongly encourage running a forward test on a demo account for several weeks to see the true power of our adaptive AI engine in action.

    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Use this software responsibly.






