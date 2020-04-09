VolatrendEA

Volatrend_EA is a 100% automated trading system designed specifically for the M15 timeframe. Its strategy is based on a confluence of multiple factors—trend, momentum, and volume—to identify high-probability entries in the market.

The key differentiator of this EA is its fully adaptive risk management system. Instead of using fixed values, it utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to dynamically adjust the Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to the current market volatility. This means that on high-volatility days, your targets and stops are wider; on low-volatility days, they are tighter, optimizing every single trade.

Main Advantages and Key Features:

Automatic Optimization: No more headaches with settings! Volatrend_EA features smart logic that detects the chart's currency pair (USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD) and automatically loads the indicator parameters that have been pre-optimized for that specific asset. Just attach it to the chart and go!

Dynamic Risk Management (ATR-Based): The EA's most important feature. Your stops and targets adapt to the market, leading to more intelligent and effective risk management.

Multi-Confirmation Strategy: No order is placed by chance. For a signal to be valid, four conditions based on Moving Averages, RSI, Price Position, and Volume must be met simultaneously.

Safety First: The robot does not use any high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid. It opens only one trade at a time to keep risk under control.

Efficiency: The EA is coded to analyze the market and make decisions only once per bar, preventing over-analysis and unnecessary trades.

Working Principle (How does it trade?)

The Volatrend_EA waits for a new candle to close on the M15 chart. For a BUY signal to be generated, all four of the conditions below must be true:

Moving Average Crossover: The short-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crosses above the long-term EMA. Positive Momentum (RSI): The RSI value is above its filter level, indicating buying strength. Price Confirmation: The closing price is above both EMAs, confirming the uptrend. Volume Confirmation: The volume of the signal candle is greater than its moving average of volume, showing conviction in the move.

For a SELL signal, the logic is exactly the inverse.

Input Parameters

The indicator parameters are set automatically by the EA's logic, but the risk and general settings can be adjusted by you.