Advanced Neural Breakout
- KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 3 septembre 2025
- Activations: 7
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**
**🚀 Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**
Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**
GET SETFILES HERE: https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z
✨ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE NEURAL BREAKOUT:
🧠 ADAPTIVE AI INTELLIGENCE
-
Self-Learning Neural Network: Goes beyond static rules. Our proprietary AI analyzes real-time market data to calculate a confidence score for every potential entry, constantly refining its strategy based on live performance.
-
Walk-Forward Engine: Built-in protection against overfitting. Periodically resets its learning to ensure robustness and adaptability to future market changes, not just past performance.
⚖️ UNMATCHED RISK MANAGEMENT
-
Global Drawdown Guard: Our flagship feature. Automatically halts ALL trading across every symbol if your total account equity drawdown exceeds your preset limit (e.g., 15%). This is your ultimate safety net.
-
Virtual Protection Suite: Choose between invisible, broker-manipulation-resistant stops or traditional broker orders. You get maximum flexibility with basket-level SL/TP logic that manages all positions per symbol as one.
-
Multi-Layered Safety: Hard caps on orders, daily risk, lot sizes, and margin usage work in concert to prevent catastrophic losses.
📊 PORTFOLIO COMMAND CENTER
-
Unified Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Monitor everything in real-time from a single chart. See AI confidence, open P/L, position count, and status for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and more—all at a glance.
-
Complete Transparency: Optional live decision logging lets you see the "why" behind every trade the AI makes, building trust and understanding.
⚡ EFFORTLESS & POWERFUL
-
Set & Forget: Define your symbol list once. The AI handles the rest, 24/5.
-
Smart Capital Allocation: Choose fixed lots or let the EA calculate position size based on a percentage of your equity, aligning risk with your account size.
🆚 NEURAL BREAKOUT vs. THE COMPETITION
|Neural Breakout
|Standard EAs
|Strategy
|Self-Learning AI + Breakout
|Static, Rule-Based
|Symbols
|Multi-Symbol Portfolio from one chart
|Usually Single-Symbol
|Risk Management
|Global Account DD Guard + Virtual SL/TP
|Basic Stop-Loss
|Adaptability
|Yes - Learns from live results
|No - Prone to Overfitting
|Transparency
|Live AI Confidence Dashboard
|Black Box
✅ IS THIS FOR YOU?
YES, if you...
-
Want to leverage AI and machine learning without being a programmer.
-
Believe robust, multi-layered risk management is non-negotiable.
-
Prefer a diversified portfolio approach over putting all your capital on one pair.
-
Want a transparent system that shows you its confidence level on every trade.
-
Are looking for a sophisticated, long-term solution, not a get-rich-quick scheme.
📋 TECHNICAL SPECS
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Recommended Pairs: Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, etc.)
-
Recommended Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $3000 (Single Pair), $5,000+ (Multi-Symbol)
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (Recommended)
🧰 WHAT YOU GET
-
A lifetime license for Neural Breakout.
-
Detailed Setup Guide & Documentation.
-
Free updates for the purchased version.
-
dedicated customer support.
While the EA can be rigorously tested in the Strategy Tester, its true potential is unlocked in live trading. Unlike static systems, its self-learning neural network continuously adapts and improves its decision-making with every real-world trade it executes. For optimal backtesting: Enable 'Walk-Forward Mode' during Strategy Tester simulations. This feature periodically resets the AI's knowledge, providing a more robust and realistic assessment of its long-term adaptability and helping to prevent overfitting to historical data.