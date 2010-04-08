MarketCompliantEA

MarketCompliantEA: The Robust Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor

Unlock a new level of automated trading with MarketCompliantEA, a reliable Expert Advisor built for the MT4 platform. This EA is engineered with a focus on disciplined, rules-based execution and professional-grade risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistency and safety.

Key Features:

  • Intelligent Entry System: The EA utilizes a proven Moving Average crossover strategy to identify high-probability entry points. It waits for a clear signal before initiating a trade, preventing false breakouts and whipsaws.

  • Dynamic Money Management: Say goodbye to risky, fixed lot sizes. MarketCompliantEA calculates the ideal lot size for every trade based on a user-defined risk percentage of your account balance. This ensures that your capital is protected and your risk exposure is always controlled.

  • Built-in Risk Protection: Every trade is equipped with a mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit. This prevents catastrophic losses and locks in profits automatically, adhering to the most stringent MQL5 Market compliance standards.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your gains as the market moves in your favor. The integrated trailing stop feature automatically moves your Stop Loss, securing profits and minimizing potential losses on profitable trades.

  • Fully Customizable Parameters: Adjust key settings like RiskPercentage, StopLossPoints, TrailingStopPoints, and Moving Average periods to fine-tune the strategy for your specific trading style and preferred currency pairs.

MarketCompliantEA is not just an EA—it's a complete, compliant, and robust trading solution designed for traders who prioritize safety and long-term performance.


