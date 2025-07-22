Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights!



Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)?

Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then saves them into a local file that your MT5 Expert Advisor can read and execute.

Whether you're following a premium signal provider or automating your own Telegram alerts, this tool helps you streamline your trading workflow, reduce manual effort, and avoid missed opportunities.

⚙️ Key Features:

✅ Connects directly to your Telegram channel

✅ Parses key trading instructions (BUY/SELL, symbol, entry, SL, TP)

✅ Saves signals for MQL5 access

✅ Compatible with any MT5 Expert Advisor or custom logic

✅ Runs as a lightweight Windows .exe file

✅ Easy setup with your Telegram credentials

SET-UP GUIDE:

Download and launch the Server( http://ulonet-technology.com/copier/spackServer.exe)

Enter your Telegram Number and code sent to you to login

Enter the Channel or group name. Example: free_signal_group, All done!

Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab

Check: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add this line to the list: http:

Click OK.

Install the EA

Wait for the next signal to be dropped and watch your trade execute without manual intervention!

Supported symbols:





# Forex "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDJPY" , "USDCHF" , "USDCAD" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURCHF" , "EURCAD" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDCAD" , "CADJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CHFJPY" , # Metals "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" , "XPTUSD" , "XPDUSD" , # Deriv Synthetic Indices ( "Boom 1000 Index" , "Boom 500 Index" , "Crash 1000 Index" , "Crash 500 Index" , "Volatility 10 Index" , "Volatility 25 Index" , "Volatility 50 Index" , "Volatility 75 Index" , "Volatility 100 Index" , "Step Index"



📦 What You Get:

✔️ A pre-built .exe application — no coding required

✔️ Sample MT5 EA to demonstrate reading and using signals

✔️ Step-by-step setup guide

✔️ Support for integration and customization

🛠️ Requirements:

Telegram account (with access to the target channel)

Windows PC or VPS

MetaTrader 5 terminal

Internet connection

👨‍💻 Ideal For:

Traders who receive signals via Telegram

Developers building auto-trading systems based on external alerts

Signal providers distributing alerts via Telegram

Anyone looking to automate manual copying of trades into MT5

📌 Notes:

Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of

📞 Support:

Friendly support and documentation included.

Need help with integration? We’re here to assist!































































































































































































