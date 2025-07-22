Telegram to mt5 signal copier

Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights!

{READ: 🚀 How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs }

Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)?

Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then saves them into a local file that your MT5 Expert Advisor can read and execute.

Whether you're following a premium signal provider or automating your own Telegram alerts, this tool helps you streamline your trading workflow, reduce manual effort, and avoid missed opportunities.

⚙️ Key Features:

  • ✅ Connects directly to your Telegram channel

  • ✅ Parses key trading instructions (BUY/SELL, symbol, entry, SL, TP)

  • ✅ Saves signals for MQL5 access

  • ✅ Compatible with any MT5 Expert Advisor or custom logic

  • ✅ Runs as a lightweight Windows .exe file 

  • ✅ Easy setup with your Telegram credentials

SET-UP GUIDE:

  • Download and launch the Server( http://ulonet-technology.com/copier/spackServer.exe)
  • Enter your Telegram Number and code sent to you to login
  • Enter the Channel or group name. Example:  free_signal_group, All done!

  • Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab

  • Check: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL

  • Add this line to the list:

    http://127.0.0.1:5000

  • Click OK.

  • Install the EA
  • Wait for the next signal to be dropped and watch your trade execute without manual intervention!

Supported symbols:


 # Forex
    "EURUSD", "GBPUSD", "AUDUSD", "NZDUSD", "USDJPY", "USDCHF", "USDCAD",
    "EURGBP", "EURJPY", "EURCHF", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD",
    "GBPJPY", "GBPCHF", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD",
    "AUDJPY", "AUDCHF", "AUDCAD", "AUDNZD",
    "NZDJPY", "NZDCHF", "NZDCAD",
    "CADJPY", "CADCHF", "CHFJPY",
    # Metals
    "XAUUSD", "XAGUSD", "XPTUSD", "XPDUSD",
   # Deriv Synthetic Indices (
    "Boom 1000 Index", "Boom 500 Index",
    "Crash 1000 Index", "Crash 500 Index",
    "Volatility 10 Index", "Volatility 25 Index",
    "Volatility 50 Index", "Volatility 75 Index", "Volatility 100 Index",
    "Step Index"

📦 What You Get:

  • ✔️ A pre-built .exe application — no coding required

  • ✔️ Sample MT5 EA to demonstrate reading and using signals

  • ✔️ Step-by-step setup guide

  • ✔️ Support for integration and customization

🛠️ Requirements:

  • Telegram account (with access to the target channel)

  • Windows PC or VPS

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal

  • Internet connection

👨‍💻 Ideal For:

  • Traders who receive signals via Telegram

  • Developers building auto-trading systems based on external alerts

  • Signal providers distributing alerts via Telegram

  • Anyone looking to automate manual copying of trades into MT5

📌 Notes:

  • Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of

📞 Support:

Friendly support and documentation included.
Need help with integration? We’re here to assist!

















































Filtro:
kowilogistics
24
kowilogistics 2025.08.20 16:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
2985
Risposta dello sviluppatore Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.08.20 16:16
Hi please what is the challenge
Rispondi alla recensione