How to Automatically copy Trading signals from Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights

How to Automatically copy Trading signals from any Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights!!

This is for educational purposes only!!





For these, you only need 2 programs: Signal Listener and the EA(Expert Advisor) only!!

Signal Listener: is responsible for reading all the message sent to the channel/group you've already selected then parse detected signal to the EA The EA: is responsible for executing the trades based on the parsed dat



LET'S DIVE IN: STEP 1: Download the Signal Listener program, it is an .exe program [DOWNLOAD HERE]

Install and launch the Signal Listener program STEP 2: Login (For the first time), you will need to login with your Telegram Login details. This Login flow is processed by Telegram. You will require to enter your phone number:



Enter your token sent by Telegram (to finish login)



Enter the username of the channel you want to copy (Please check the image below: the last name after the 't.me/' on the channel link)

The Channel full name should show up next, All Done



The Listener has being set up successfully and its now listening to the channels messages: See image:



STEP 3: Download the EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144826 STEP 4 (on MetaTrader5 Platform): Drag and drop the EA to the chart (After you must have downloaded it)

Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check: Allow Algorithm Trading and Allow WebRequest For Listed Url

Add the Url: http: SEE IMAGE BELOW Congratulations!! You can now copy trades from any Telegram chat/channel/group

📌 Notes: Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of



