How to Automatically copy Trading signals from Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights

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How to Automatically copy Trading signals from any Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights!!
This is for educational purposes only!!
For these, you only need 2 programs: Signal Listener and the EA(Expert Advisor) only!!
- Signal Listener: is responsible for reading all the message sent to the channel/group you've already selected then parse detected signal to the EA
- The EA: is responsible for executing the trades based on the parsed dat
LET'S DIVE IN:
STEP 1:
- Download the Signal Listener program, it is an .exe program [DOWNLOAD HERE]
- Install and launch the Signal Listener program
STEP 2:
- Login (For the first time), you will need to login with your Telegram Login details. This Login flow is processed by Telegram. You will require to enter your phone number:
- Enter your token sent by Telegram (to finish login)
- Enter the username of the channel you want to copy (Please check the image below: the last name after the 't.me/' on the channel link)
- The Channel full name should show up next, All Done
The Listener has being set up successfully and its now listening to the channels messages: See image:
STEP 3:
- Download the EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144826
STEP 4 (on MetaTrader5 Platform):
- Drag and drop the EA to the chart (After you must have downloaded it)
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Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check: Allow Algorithm Trading and Allow WebRequest For Listed Url
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Add the Url:
http://127.0.0.1:5000SEE IMAGE BELOW
Congratulations!! You can now copy trades from any Telegram chat/channel/group
📌 Notes:
-
Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of