Trading Ideas

How to Automatically copy Trading signals from Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights

18 October 2025, 17:30
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
0
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How to Automatically copy Trading signals from any Telegram to MT5 without Bot token & Admin rights!!

This is for educational purposes only!!


For these, you only need 2 programs: Signal Listener and the EA(Expert Advisor) only!!

  1. Signal Listener: is responsible for reading all the message sent to the channel/group you've already selected then parse detected signal to the EA
  2. The EA: is responsible for executing the trades based on the parsed dat


LET'S DIVE IN:

STEP 1:

  • Download the Signal Listener program, it is an .exe program [DOWNLOAD HERE]
  • Install and launch the Signal Listener program

STEP 2:

  • Login (For the first time), you will need to login with your Telegram Login details. This Login flow is processed by Telegram. You will require to enter your phone number:

login

  • Enter your token sent by Telegram (to finish login)


    • code

    • Enter the username of the channel you want to copy (Please check the image below: the last name after the 't.me/' on the channel link)

channel name

  • The Channel full name should show up next, All Done


The Listener has being set up successfully and its now listening to the channels messages: See image:

done



STEP 3:

STEP 4 (on MetaTrader5 Platform):

  • Drag and drop the EA to the chart (After you must have downloaded it)

  • Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check: Allow Algorithm Trading and Allow WebRequest For Listed Url 

  • Add the Url: 

    http://127.0.0.1:5000
     SEE IMAGE BELOW

Congratulations!! You can now copy trades from any Telegram chat/channel/group


📌 Notes:

  • Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of


##copy trading #telegramcopier #copier