REA Automatic Risk Monetary

R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders

Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol: SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount, BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution.

What it does

Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only:

Your manual positions on that symbol.

Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/stop-limit).

It calculates and applies Stop Loss and Take Profit as soon as it detects an order or a position basket. After execution, it updates management instantly and, if enabled, applies BreakEven and Trailing—never loosening the stop.

Key features

Manual only (magic 0) and symbol-locked at load time.

SL/TP by percentage or currency (balance-based % or fixed amount).

Pending orders: sets/updates SL/TP immediately without changing entry price or expiration.

Executed positions: optional BreakEven (threshold in %/$) and Trailing (in %/$), respecting broker StopLevel .

Instant reaction via OnTradeTransaction plus periodic timer loop.

Anti-loosening policy: only tightens the stop.

Benefits

Save time and reduce order-entry mistakes.

Consistent risk handling per symbol and per basket.

Silent by design: manages your trades; doesn’t open new ones.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 .

“Allow automated trading” enabled.

StopValue > 0 (required to start).

Disclaimer

The EA does not open or close trades by itself (beyond SL/TP). It does not modify the entry price or expiration of pending orders.

