Telegram to mt5 signal copier

Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights!

Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5?

READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE

Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then executes them instantly.

Whether you're following a premium signal provider or automating your own Telegram alerts, this tool helps you streamline your trading workflow, reduce manual effort, and avoid missed opportunities.

⚙️ Key Features:

  • ✅ Connects directly to your Telegram channel

  • ✅ Parses key trading instructions (BUY/SELL, symbol, entry, SL, TP)

  • ✅ Saves signals for MQL5 access

  • ✅ Compatible with any MT5 Expert Advisor or custom logic

  • ✅ Easy setup with your Telegram credentials

SET-UP GUIDE:

READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE


Supported symbols:


 # Forex
    "EURUSD", "GBPUSD", "AUDUSD", "NZDUSD", "USDJPY", "USDCHF", "USDCAD",
    "EURGBP", "EURJPY", "EURCHF", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD",
    "GBPJPY", "GBPCHF", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD",
    "AUDJPY", "AUDCHF", "AUDCAD", "AUDNZD",
    "NZDJPY", "NZDCHF", "NZDCAD",
    "CADJPY", "CADCHF", "CHFJPY",
    # Metals
    "XAUUSD", "XAGUSD", "XPTUSD", "XPDUSD",
   # Deriv Synthetic Indices (
    "Boom 1000 Index", "Boom 500 Index",
    "Crash 1000 Index", "Crash 500 Index",
    "Volatility 10 Index", "Volatility 25 Index",
    "Volatility 50 Index", "Volatility 75 Index", "Volatility 100 Index",
    "Step Index"

📦 What You Get:

  • ✔️ A pre-built .exe application — no coding required

  • ✔️ Sample MT5 EA to demonstrate reading and using signals

  • ✔️ Step-by-step setup guide

  • ✔️ Support for integration and customization

🛠️ Requirements:

  • Telegram account (with access to the target channel)

  • Windows PC or VPS

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal

  • Internet connection

👨‍💻 Ideal For:

  • Traders who receive signals via Telegram

  • Developers building auto-trading systems based on external alerts

  • Signal providers distributing alerts via Telegram

  • Anyone looking to automate manual copying of trades into MT5

📌 Notes:

  • Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of

📞 Support:

Friendly support and documentation included.
Need help with integration? We’re here to assist!

kowilogistics
24
kowilogistics 2025.08.20 16:15 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3185
開発者からの返信 Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.08.20 16:16
Hi please what is the challenge
レビューに返信