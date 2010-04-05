Three Bar Reversal EA

📌 Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor

An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern.
Optimized for the D1 timeframe, where signals are more stable and statistically reliable.

⚙️ Features:

  • Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering

  • Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio )

  • Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders )

  • Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility

📈 Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025):

  • Net Profit: $3,184

  • Profitability: 1.36

  • Winning Trades: 72%

  • Max Drawdown: 7.33%

  • Total Trades: 222

  • Stable equity curve with low risk

📥 Free Indicator:

You can download and use the Three Bar Reversal pattern indicator separately, fully compatible with this EA:
🔗 Three Bar Reversal Indicator (Free)

🔍 Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: D1

  • Important: Before live trading, it is strongly recommended to run your own backtests in the Strategy Tester using your preferred instruments and settings.


