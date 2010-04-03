This Expert Advisor is primarily designed for boosting small deposits. In backtesting from 2020 to 2025, it showed an impressive result: starting from an initial deposit of just $100, the balance grew to $308,351.

The "Kalvion" EA delivers excellent performance on currency pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY) and works stably on timeframes from M15 to H1. Its algorithm is based on the Top Bottom Price and Bollinger Bands indicators. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an additional break-even function. Parameters allow flexible customization of lot size, stop and take levels, and indicator values.

Below are the 5-year backtest results (EUR/JPY M15):

Initial Deposit = $100

Net Profit = $308,351

Profit Factor = 1.73

Winning Trades = 74.44%

Max Consecutive Wins = 29

Max Consecutive Losses = 4

Recommendations:

Symbols: all JPY pairs (EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, etc.)

Timeframe: from M15 to H1

Tested from: 2020

Settings: Default

Minimum Deposit: from $50

The EA is ideal for traders who want to accelerate the growth of a small deposit with moderate drawdown and high trade stability.

