Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Stratos Mistral Live Trading
Michela Russo

Stratos Mistral Live Trading

Michela Russo
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 888 USD per month
growth since 2024 360%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
250 (74.62%)
Loss Trades:
85 (25.37%)
Best trade:
35.61 USD
Worst trade:
-14.25 USD
Gross Profit:
645.73 USD (26 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-286.05 USD (19 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (12.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
39.47%
Max deposit load:
10.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.34
Long Trades:
26 (7.76%)
Short Trades:
309 (92.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-3.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Annual Forecast:
69.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.04 USD
Maximal:
38.49 USD (14.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.64% (25.55 USD)
By Equity:
28.82% (101.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 335
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 360
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.61 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Running in this Account Stratos Mistral on Gbpchf M15, default settings.

You can buy the EA from this link

Stratos Mistral MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143855

Stratos Mistral MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143856

No reviews
2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.14 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 20:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 12:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 11:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 09:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 10:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
