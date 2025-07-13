- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
250 (74.62%)
Loss Trades:
85 (25.37%)
Best trade:
35.61 USD
Worst trade:
-14.25 USD
Gross Profit:
645.73 USD (26 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-286.05 USD (19 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (12.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
39.47%
Max deposit load:
10.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.34
Long Trades:
26 (7.76%)
Short Trades:
309 (92.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-3.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.49 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Annual Forecast:
69.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.04 USD
Maximal:
38.49 USD (14.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.64% (25.55 USD)
By Equity:
28.82% (101.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|335
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|360
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.61 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Running in this Account Stratos Mistral on Gbpchf M15, default settings.
You can buy the EA from this link
Stratos Mistral MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143855
Stratos Mistral MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143856
No reviews
