EZ MT4 to Telegram Signals Provider Expert via Bot

5

EZ MT4 to Telegram Signals Provider Expert via Bot for MT4

The MT4 to Telegram EZ Signal Provider allows for the automatic transmission of trading messages to Telegram. By integrating with the user's Telegram bot, this tool delivers real-time updates on trading activities such as position openings, closures, and other critical trading events.

With this Expert, users can instantly monitor their trading account activity or broadcast signals to Telegram groups or channels.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | EZ MT5 to Telegram Signals Provider Expert via Bot | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4


Specifications Table of the MT4 to Telegram Signal Transfer Expert

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Entry and Exit

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

MT4 to Telegram EZ Signal Provider Expert at a Glance

To connect the Expert to Telegram, you will need two essential elements:

  • Bot Token: A secure key that allows the Expert to communicate with your Telegram bot.
  • Telegram ID: Indicates the destination (private chat, group, or channel) where messages will be sent.

Creating a Telegram Bot for Trade Info Delivery

A dedicated bot is required to transmit information from MT4 to Telegram. This bot is created using Telegram’s official @BotFather.


Steps to Create a Bot:

  1. Open @BotFather in Telegram.
  2. Send the command /newbot.
  3. Assign a name to your bot.
  4. Choose a unique username ending with “Bot” (e.g., @test99bot).
  5. After confirmation, BotFather will provide a Bot Token.

 

Getting Telegram Chat ID for Connecting the Expert

To send signals, you need to obtain the numeric Chat ID based on the target (private, group, or channel).

 

Private Chat ID

To get your personal Telegram ID:

  1. Use the @jsoonbot.
  2. Start the bot and send a message.
  3. It will respond with your Chat ID details.

 

Group Chat ID

To retrieve the numeric Group ID:

  1. Add your bot to the group.
  2. Set the bot as an admin.
  3. Add @jsoonbot to the group.
  4. It will display the group’s numeric ID.

 

Channel Chat ID

To get the channel’s numeric ID:

  1. Add your bot as an Admin in the channel with message-sending permission.
  2. Add @jsoonbot to the channel and send a message.
  3. The ID will be displayed.
    You may remove @jsoonbot after obtaining the ID.

Setting Up and Running the MT4 to Telegram EZ Signal Provider Expert

To enable message sending, MT4 must allow internet requests to Telegram’s server.

 

Enabling Internet Requests (WebRequest)

  1. In MT4, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.
  2. Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  3. Add the following URL: https://api.telegram.org

 

Running the Expert

Once WebRequest is enabled, apply the Expert to a chart and enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the input settings. The system is now ready. You can also save your settings.

 

Expert Settings Panel

The panel includes the following features:

  • Off / On: Enable or disable message sending
  • Save: Store current settings
  • Clear: Remove all fields
  • Complete the template: Add or remove message fields

 

Selecting the Type of Trading Signals for Telegram

Within the Expert panel, you can choose which trade events will trigger a message:

  • Open Trade – Position opened
  • Close Trade – Position closed
  • Update Stop Loss – SL modified
  • Update Take Profit – TP modified
  • Partial Exit – Partial closure of position
  • Open Pending Order – Pending order placed
  • Delete Pending Order – Pending order removed
  • Update Pending Order – Pending order updated

 

Introduction to Emoji Codes and Variables Usable in Messages

Use predefined emoji and variable codes to customize your signal messages with real-time data and symbols for a professional presentation.


Emoji Replacement Code Table
Placeholder
 Emoji
 Description
{GreC} 🟢 Green Circle
{RedC} 🔴 Red Circle
{YelC} 🟡 Yellow Circle
{BluC} 🔵 Blue Circle
{WhiC} White Circle
{BlaC} Black Circle
{OraC} 🟠 Orange Circle
{BarC} 📊 Bar Chart
{rocket} 🚀 Rocket
{warn} ⚠️ Warning
{up} 📈 Upward Chart
{down} 📉 Downward Chart
{money} 💰 Money Bag
{usd} 💵 US Dollar
{jpy} 💴 Japanese Yen
{eur} 💶 Euro
{gbp} 💷 British Pound
{rtu} 🔺 Red Triangle Up
{rtd} 🔻 Red Triangle Down
{fire} 🔥 Fire
{Mark} Check Mark
{Cross} Cross Mark
{time} Clock
{Arrow} ➡️ Arrow
{NoEntry} 🚫 No Entry
{bell} 🔔 Bell
{pin} 📌 Pin


Trading Account Information Table

Placeholder Description
{Balance} Account Balance
{Equity} Equity
{Leverage} Account Leverage
{Currency} Account Currency
{AccountName} Account Name
{ServerName} Server Name
{CompanyName} Broker/Company Name


Date, Time, and Price Table

Placeholder Description
{GMT} GMT Time
{local} Local Time
{server} Server Time
{symbol} Trading Symbol
{entry} Entry Price
{close} Close Price
{sl} Stop Loss
{tp} Take Profit
{point} Price Movement
{Vpercent} Trade Volume Percentage of Balance
{volume} Trade Volume in Lots
{profit} Trade Profit or Loss
{RR} Risk/Reward Ratio


How to Use Codes

To personalize messages, simply insert placeholder codes such as {GreC} or {time} in the relevant fields. The Expert will automatically replace them with real-time data during transmission. For instance, adding the green circle emoji code to the “Symbol” field and the clock emoji code to the “Time” field will produce a customized signal message.

 

Conclusion

The MT4 to Telegram EZ Signal Provider Expert is a powerful and efficient tool for sending trading updates directly from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram. With just a bot, a Chat ID, and a few quick settings, you can receive instant, personalized trade alerts. Use emoji and variable codes to elevate the professionalism and clarity of your signals.

Recensioni 2
Ahmad Rafizi
75
Ahmad Rafizi 2025.08.07 00:12 
 

It provides all the essential functions with minimal hassle. Well done to the author!

candletrader
16
candletrader 2025.07.13 10:55 
 

Good Job

