Candle Count Binary Pattern

📊 Description

Advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 that identifies consecutive candle patterns and generates buy/sell signals with an optional moving average filter.

✨ Main Features

🎯 Functionalities

  • Pattern Detection: Identifies sequences of bullish or bearish candles

  • Moving Average Filter: Option to filter signals using a moving average

  • Visual Signals: Colored arrows indicating entry points

  • Custom Alerts: Sound and visual notifications

  • Intuitive Interface: Parameters organized by groups

🎛️ Configurable Parameters

🎯 Main Settings

  • Number of Candles: Number of consecutive candles required (1–10)

  • Arrow Placement: Where to place the arrows (start or close of the candle)

📈 Moving Average Filter

  • Filter Status: Enable/disable MA filter

  • Period: Moving average period (2–200)

  • Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

  • Price: Close, Open, High, Low, etc.

🎨 Visual Settings

  • Arrow Distance: Arrow offset in points (1–100)

  • Alerts: Enable/disable notifications

🚀 How to Use

  1. Installation: Copy the file CandleCounter.mq4 into the MQL4/Indicators/ folder in MetaTrader

  2. Compilation: Compile the file in MetaEditor

  3. Application: Drag the indicator onto the desired chart

  4. Configuration: Adjust the parameters according to your strategy

🧠 Working Logic

Pattern Detection

  • Buy: Sequence of consecutive bullish candles

  • Sell: Sequence of consecutive bearish candles

  • Reset: Doji candles reset the count

Moving Average Filter

  • Buy: Price above the moving average

  • Sell: Price below the moving average

  • Optional: Can be disabled for trading without a filter

Signal Generation

  • Green arrows (🟢) for buy signals

  • Red arrows (🔴) for sell signals

  • Positioning configurable at the candle start or close

💡 Recommended Settings

By Timeframe

  • M1–M5 (Scalping): 1–2 candles, MA 20

  • M15–H1 (Day Trade): 2–3 candles, MA 50

  • H4–D1 (Swing): 3–5 candles, MA 100

Usage Tips

  • ✅ Test on demo account before real use

  • ✅ Combine with other indicators for confirmation

  • ✅ Adjust parameters according to the timeframe

  • ✅ Use appropriate stop loss and take profit

  • ✅ Monitor alerts so you don’t miss signals

🔧 What’s New in v2.0

  • ✨ Reorganized interface with groups and emojis

  • 🛡️ Robust parameter validation

  • 🎯 Improved signal logic

  • 📢 Enhanced alert system

  • 🧹 Clean and well-documented code

  • 🚀 Optimized performance

📝 License

Copyright 2025 - CandleCounter Indicator
All rights reserved.

Developed with ❤️ for traders seeking technical excellence


