Support and Resistance Deluxe
- Indicatori
- Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
- Versione: 2.20
- Attivazioni: 5
📈 Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20 – Your Smart Radar for Key Market Levels! 💎
✨ A powerful indicator for demanding traders who seek precision, clarity, and reliable signals for support and resistance!
🔍 What Does This Indicator Do?
This is an advanced Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that:
🧠 Automatically scans your chart to detect the most relevant levels based on:
-
Price highs and lows
-
Volume (optional)
-
Number of touches (for level validation)
📉📈 Plots lines and visual zones directly on the chart, showing:
-
🟥 Resistance levels
-
🟩 Support levels
⚡ Generates BUY and SELL SIGNALS based on:
-
Breakouts or reactions at levels
-
Confirmed by price action and smart logic
🛠️ Exclusive Features
✅ Dynamic Level Detection with adjustable sensitivity
✅ Support & Resistance Zones with customizable opacity
✅ Visual Arrows for Signals 🟢⬆️ and 🔴⬇️
✅ Real-Time Alerts (sound and popup) 🔔
✅ Volume Filter for level validation (toggleable)
✅ Level Strength Check with minimum required touches
✅ TrendLine Guide (dotted line) for visual orientation 📊
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – fully MT4 compatible
✅ Option to plot arrows on the next candle (more predictability)
🎨 Clean and Informative Visuals
📌 Resistance Lines: Dark Red
📌 Support Lines: Dark Green
📌 Buy Arrows: Lime Color ⬆️
📌 Sell Arrows: Red Color ⬇️
📌 Trend Line: Dotted Gray
📌 Zones: Color rectangles with transparency 💡
⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|🔁 LookBack
|Number of candles to analyze
|🎯 Sensitivity
|Precision required to validate a level
|🔽 MinTouches
|Minimum number of touches for level validation
|💬 ShowAlerts
|Enable or disable signal alerts
|📊 UseVolume
|Whether to include volume in the analysis
|🧱 ShowZones
|Show visual support/resistance zones
|🎯 ArrowSize
|Size of the signal arrows
|🧭 ShiftArrowsNextBar
|Plot signals on next candle (true/false)
📌 Perfect For:
-
Price Action Traders 📐
-
Reversal or Breakout Strategies 🔁
-
Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders 🚀
-
Anyone who needs objective levels and auto signals
💼 Licensing & Compatibility
-
📦 Compatible with any asset and timeframe
-
💻 Lightweight and fast – No MT4 lag
-
🧠 Clean, stable code – No repainting of levels
🔔 Add it to your trading toolkit today and elevate your market insight with Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20!