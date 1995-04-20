Support and Resistance Deluxe

📈 Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20 – Your Smart Radar for Key Market Levels! 💎

✨ A powerful indicator for demanding traders who seek precision, clarity, and reliable signals for support and resistance!

🔍 What Does This Indicator Do?

This is an advanced Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that:

🧠 Automatically scans your chart to detect the most relevant levels based on:

Price highs and lows

Volume (optional)

Number of touches (for level validation)

📉📈 Plots lines and visual zones directly on the chart, showing:

🟥 Resistance levels

🟩 Support levels

⚡ Generates BUY and SELL SIGNALS based on:

Breakouts or reactions at levels

Confirmed by price action and smart logic

🛠️ Exclusive Features

✅ Dynamic Level Detection with adjustable sensitivity

✅ Support & Resistance Zones with customizable opacity

✅ Visual Arrows for Signals 🟢⬆️ and 🔴⬇️

✅ Real-Time Alerts (sound and popup) 🔔

✅ Volume Filter for level validation (toggleable)

✅ Level Strength Check with minimum required touches

✅ TrendLine Guide (dotted line) for visual orientation 📊

✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – fully MT4 compatible

✅ Option to plot arrows on the next candle (more predictability)

🎨 Clean and Informative Visuals

📌 Resistance Lines: Dark Red

📌 Support Lines: Dark Green

📌 Buy Arrows: Lime Color ⬆️

📌 Sell Arrows: Red Color ⬇️

📌 Trend Line: Dotted Gray

📌 Zones: Color rectangles with transparency 💡

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Parameter Description 🔁 LookBack Number of candles to analyze 🎯 Sensitivity Precision required to validate a level 🔽 MinTouches Minimum number of touches for level validation 💬 ShowAlerts Enable or disable signal alerts 📊 UseVolume Whether to include volume in the analysis 🧱 ShowZones Show visual support/resistance zones 🎯 ArrowSize Size of the signal arrows 🧭 ShiftArrowsNextBar Plot signals on next candle (true/false)

📌 Perfect For:

Price Action Traders 📐

Reversal or Breakout Strategies 🔁

Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders 🚀

Anyone who needs objective levels and auto signals

💼 Licensing & Compatibility

📦 Compatible with any asset and timeframe

💻 Lightweight and fast – No MT4 lag

🧠 Clean, stable code – No repainting of levels

🔔 Add it to your trading toolkit today and elevate your market insight with Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20!



